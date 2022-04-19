This <$500,000 Condo For Sale In Old Montreal Has 18-Foot Windows (PHOTOS)
Ok those windows are a dream.
Those imposing grey stone façades of Old Montreal conceal countless abodes with all the charm of the colonial/early industrial neighbourhood — exposed brick and wood beams, views out into the maze of local alleyways — and the comfort of modern amenities. Many of those homes have ridiculous price tags as a result. But this condo for sale in Montreal's historic core strikes a rare balance: antique architectural appeal and, given the neighbourhood, a ~relatively~ reasonable cost.
Hitting the market at $499,500, the home is considerably less expensive than its exorbitantly priced neighbours — at least for now. It's not hard to imagine a bidding war driving up the cost.
But in the meantime, we can daydream about the open floor plan and 18-foot windows.
Condo living room.Courtesy of Joe Magri & Giuliano Agostino | RE/MAX Excellence
The 925-square-foot loft is located in what's known as the Corn Exchange building at the corner of rues du Saint-Sacrement and Saint-Alexis.
According to the city's official website for Old Montreal, the first two storeys of the building date back to the 1860s. Additional floors were added in 1910.
Condo dining room and spiral staircase.Courtesy of Joe Magri & Giuliano Agostino | RE/MAX Excellence
Current homeowner Cynthia Magri tells MTL Blog that the building is often a backdrop for photo, commercial and movie shoots since cars aren't allowed to park on the adjacent narrow alleyway.
Condo kitchen.Courtesy of Joe Magri & Giuliano Agostino | RE/MAX Excellence
Inside the condo, sleek modern finishes complement the wood floors and exposed brick.
Condo loft bedroom.Courtesy of Joe Magri & Giuliano Agostino | RE/MAX Excellence
The loft bedroom sits atop the living room at the end of the spiral staircase.
Condo bathroom.Courtesy of Joe Magri & Giuliano Agostino | RE/MAX Excellence
Get all the details below.
Old Montreal Condo
Narrow alleyway next to Old Montreal's Corn Exchange building.
Price: $499,500
Address: 307–460, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal, QC