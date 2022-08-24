Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
poutine

This Is Your Last Chance To Stuff Yourself At The Huge Poutine Fest In Montreal This Year

Try the gourmet poutines while you still can!

Staff Writer
Pointes from Le Grand PoutineFest.

Pointes from Le Grand PoutineFest.

Le Grand FoodFest | Facebook

After feeding Quebecers and tourists all summer long in sixteen different locations across our beautiful province, the Grand PoutineFest will end its 2022 tour with a last edition in Lasalle from September 9 to 11.

If you missed out on the iconic food festival taking over the Old Port back in July, here's your last chance to try out some of their delicious cheesy creations in Montreal this year.

Patatas bravas, vegan, keto, Piri Piri chicken, or even lobster poutines... festival-goers can be sure to find the creation that will fulfill their cravings. You'll be able to pair your meal with some beer from Archibald Microbrasserie, wine or lemonade, as well as sweet bites by Mademoiselle Croquignoles.

In 2022, the event chose an eco-friendly path by introducing "reusable and resistant dishes that are dishwasher safe."

"It will be mandatory to buy the reusable dish with each purchase of poutine at a cost of only $2 ... We are proud to deploy these actions that bring us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% waste-free event," Le Grand PoutineFest said.

You can bring it home with you as a souvenir of the biggest poutine feast of the year — Bon appétit!

Le Grand PoutineFest LaSalle

Cost: Free admission (poutines range from $11.09 to $23.35 + $2 fee for reusable dish)

When: September 9 to 11, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 7077, boulevard Newman

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...