Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

8 Montreal Supper Clubs That Will Add A Little Glitz & Glam To Your Nights Out

Supper clubs are having their moment again.

Contributing Writer
Two people posing at Greenwood supper club in Montreal, Right: Person drinking martini at 212 supper club in Montreal.

Two people posing at Greenwood supper club in Montreal, Right: Person drinking martini at 212 supper club in Montreal.

@pamelabacha | Instagram, @212montreal | Instagram
True

It appears as if supper clubs are having a major moment again in Montreal, and there's no better time to take advantage of Montreal's many chic spots than during the summertime.

Combining the two things the city does best, amazing food and incredible nightlife, these must-try spots take you from plates and bites straight to the dancefloor without skipping a beat.

So, if you're looking for a little added glitz and glam into your routine, then these are some of Montreal's supper clubs that ought to do the trick for your next night out on the town.

212

Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of the newer supper clubs to make it onto the scene, 212 has been grabbing people's attention since opening last year. The impressive dinner menu includes a full lobster pasta and duck ravioli and drinks such as an agave martini and the signature 212 cocktail. Sleek and mysterious with a gorgeous terrasse, this spot is a must-try spot to grab some food and then dance the night away.

Website

Greenwood Summer House

Address: 729, rue de la Cathédrale, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Found in the TIME Supper Club terrasse, Greenwood Summer House has already established itself as one of the go-to spots for the summer. This seasonal experience is bringing the vibes of Tulum to the restaurant scene of Montreal from the decor, to the food menu, to yum drinks so gorgeous you'll want to try them all — and we won't blame you if you do!

Website

Sousbois

Address: 1106, boul. de Maisonneuve O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located downtown near the exclusive Golden Square Mile, this supper club's glitz and glam vibe is everything you'd expect and then some. Step inside and discover an underground enchanting forest that offers a tasty collection of culinary creations in a space that magically becomes the pulse of Montreal nightlife when the sun goes down.

Website

Sunset

Address: 131, rue de la Commune O, Montreal QC

Why You Need To Go: Another Old Montreal must-try spot, Sunset is all about sharing small plates and big vibes. The food menu features the perfect blend of light and refreshing dishes with rich and decadent signature cocktails that will have you cheersing to yet another fantastic night out on the town with your favourite people.

Website

Bord'Elle

Address: 390, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Giving a whole new meaning to dinner and a show, Bord'Elle is easily one of the city's favourite 1920s burlesque restaurants. With a menu offering French-Asian fusion and a roster of some of Montreal's most popular DJs, a night at Bord'Elle is a full-on experience.

Website

Flyjin

Address: 417, rue Saint-Pierre, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Another Old Montreal spot, Flyjin offers a warm and intimate environment just bustling with excitement. The menu highlights Japanese culinary traditions from the food to the drinks, making for the ideal spot to grab some food and get ready to party.

Website

Santos

Address: 191, rue Saint-Paul O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: A classic spot that seems to get better with age, Santos is never not a good time. By dinner time, it's a hip and trendy spot to grab some tapas with your crew and by nightfall, it turns into the ultimate party scene. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a promotion, or just a night out with friends, this spot is a great choice.

Website

La Voûte

Address: 360, rue Saint Jacques, VS-201, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located in an old bank vault, La Voûte is the epitome of Montreal nightlife: classy, sexy and always vibey. With a menu as lavish as its setting, come for the food and the music and stay for the ambiance.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...