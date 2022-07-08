8 Montreal Supper Clubs That Will Add A Little Glitz & Glam To Your Nights Out
Supper clubs are having their moment again.
It appears as if supper clubs are having a major moment again in Montreal, and there's no better time to take advantage of Montreal's many chic spots than during the summertime.
Combining the two things the city does best, amazing food and incredible nightlife, these must-try spots take you from plates and bites straight to the dancefloor without skipping a beat.
So, if you're looking for a little added glitz and glam into your routine, then these are some of Montreal's supper clubs that ought to do the trick for your next night out on the town.
212
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the newer supper clubs to make it onto the scene, 212 has been grabbing people's attention since opening last year. The impressive dinner menu includes a full lobster pasta and duck ravioli and drinks such as an agave martini and the signature 212 cocktail. Sleek and mysterious with a gorgeous terrasse, this spot is a must-try spot to grab some food and then dance the night away.
Greenwood Summer House
Address: 729, rue de la Cathédrale, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Found in the TIME Supper Club terrasse, Greenwood Summer House has already established itself as one of the go-to spots for the summer. This seasonal experience is bringing the vibes of Tulum to the restaurant scene of Montreal from the decor, to the food menu, to yum drinks so gorgeous you'll want to try them all — and we won't blame you if you do!
Sousbois
Address: 1106, boul. de Maisonneuve O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located downtown near the exclusive Golden Square Mile, this supper club's glitz and glam vibe is everything you'd expect and then some. Step inside and discover an underground enchanting forest that offers a tasty collection of culinary creations in a space that magically becomes the pulse of Montreal nightlife when the sun goes down.
Sunset
Address: 131, rue de la Commune O, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: Another Old Montreal must-try spot, Sunset is all about sharing small plates and big vibes. The food menu features the perfect blend of light and refreshing dishes with rich and decadent signature cocktails that will have you cheersing to yet another fantastic night out on the town with your favourite people.
Bord'Elle
Address: 390, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Giving a whole new meaning to dinner and a show, Bord'Elle is easily one of the city's favourite 1920s burlesque restaurants. With a menu offering French-Asian fusion and a roster of some of Montreal's most popular DJs, a night at Bord'Elle is a full-on experience.
Flyjin
Address: 417, rue Saint-Pierre, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another Old Montreal spot, Flyjin offers a warm and intimate environment just bustling with excitement. The menu highlights Japanese culinary traditions from the food to the drinks, making for the ideal spot to grab some food and get ready to party.
Santos
Address: 191, rue Saint-Paul O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A classic spot that seems to get better with age, Santos is never not a good time. By dinner time, it's a hip and trendy spot to grab some tapas with your crew and by nightfall, it turns into the ultimate party scene. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a promotion, or just a night out with friends, this spot is a great choice.
La Voûte
Address: 360, rue Saint Jacques, VS-201, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in an old bank vault, La Voûte is the epitome of Montreal nightlife: classy, sexy and always vibey. With a menu as lavish as its setting, come for the food and the music and stay for the ambiance.