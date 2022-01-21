Trending Topics

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Make You Actually Not Hate Winter

It’s the perfect time to have snow much fun! ❄️

This particular end-of-the-week celebration is a little bit different than most thanks to the abundance of snow we got this week (plus stores are now open on Sundays again). But, like always, this weekend is full of fun things to do in Montreal.

So grab your coats and your toques and make the most of our winter wonderland! These must-do activities will add some much-needed magic to your weekend.

Go Skating At An Outdoor Rink

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the best of Montreal's parks that offer outdoor skating, such as Parc Maisonneuve, Lac Aux Castors, and Parc La Fontaine. What could be better?!

Feel That Need For Speed While Snow Tubing

Price: Daily tickets for adults start at $26 for two hours of regular tubing

When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m, Saturday 9 a.m to 8 p.m, and Sunday 9a.m to 5 p.m.

Address: 440, ch. Avila, Piedmont, QC

Why You Need To Go: Feel that winter wind in your hair.

Beat The Winter Darkness With Luminothérapie

Price: Free!

When: Until February 27

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This installation in Quartier des Spectacles is a great way to lift your winter spirits and is certainly a great way to bring back some much-needed colour and light to the seasonal winter darkness.

Support Local Restaurants And Get Some Takeout

Why You Need To Go: We all get a little lazier on these colder days and are looking for some serious comfort food, so supporting local restaurants and ordering takeout is the clear solution. Bon appétit!

Discover This Magical Park In Laval

Price: Free!

When: Open all year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: Bois de l'Équerre, 49, rang de l'Équerre, Laval, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: This park in Laval actually feels like you've walked into a fairytale. With 13-kilometre trails, snowshoe rentals, and free parking, there are so many reasons to enjoy this stunning spot.

Enjoy The Views At Mont-Royal Lookout

Price: Free

When: Daily from 6 a.m to 12 a.m

Address: 1576, voie Camillien-Houde, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Montreal skyline is a view you'll never get tired of, and there's no better way to enjoy your weekend than basking in all the glory the city has to offer.

Wander Through Illumi

Price: $19.75 - $41.75

When: Extended until March 13

Address: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Adding a little pizzazz to the weekend, Illumi is the perfect place to escape the city and the everydayness of the winter. Whether you're going solo, with the family, or taking that special someone, this will definitely add some spark to your life.

Make The Best Of Winter At RécréoParc

Price: Free

When: Daily 8 a.m to 9 p.m

Address: 5340, boul. Marie-Victorin, Sainte-Catherine, QC

Why You Need To Go: This park is just the spot you need to cross off almost any item on your winter bucket list — from skating to snowshoeing to sledding.

Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free

When: Daily 6 a.m to 10 p.m

Address: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you want to stay a little more local, everyone's favourite park for celebrating the season is doing winter up in a big way.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

