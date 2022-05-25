This 3-Bedroom Single-Family Montreal Home For Sale Is Less Than $400,000
Spacious kitchen, large bedrooms, a basement and your own backyard! 🏡
Looking for a home to buy? Considering home prices in Montreal have jumped, it's certainly no easy feat to find a Montreal home for sale for under $400,000.
Thankfully there are a few gems across the 514 that offer up affordable single-family homes and there's one for sale right now through duProprio in Montreal-North.
The three-bedroom and one-and-a-half bath spans nearly 1,600 square feet across two storeys and just might be what you've been looking for.
Although the home can certainly use a few upgrades, it's the perfect starter property for a new family, solo buyer, or someone searching for a renovation project.
The kitchen is quite spacious and measures 13' 5" x 13' 2" — offering loads of cabinet space to store food items and kitchen essentials.
You've also got quite a bit of counter space for smaller appliances and enough room to fit a kitchen table big enough to fit between six to eight people.
While linoleum floors might not be your cup of tea, they've been kept in good condition. However, it wouldn't be the biggest job if you'd prefer tile or hardwood.
As we enter the living room, you are welcomed with a roomy space that offers up a lot of light through its large window.
Considering the home has been lived in by the same owners since 1975 — you could easily spruce up the living area with a nice paint job, updated window fixtures, and suave furniture to really bring the room together. Oh, and the carpet can totally be ripped off if you aren't vibing with it.
The second storey has all three bedrooms, starting with the primary which measures 12' x 10'. The room is adorned with beautiful hardwood floors and a big window that allows lots of lights to enter the space.
The original mouldings are also a great selling point and add a nice touch to the bedroom.
Similar to the primary, the second bedroom, measuring 10' x 9' 5", also has stunning hardwood floors, big windows, and mouldings to match.
The third bedroom, measuring 6' 5" x 6', would be the ideal space for an at-home office, workout room, closet, or baby room.
The basement offers potential buyers a plethora of space and loads of potential to truly transform it into something incredible. Whether you'd want a second living area, at-home theatre, kids playroom, or your own gym — heck go wild and do as you please.
In addition to the basement space, you've also got your own separate laundry and workroom, which is perfect for storing household necessities, and tools, or serving as a space to partake in a hobby or craft of your liking.
Now the best part of it all? The yard! Call me a sucker for a cute yard, but this home has lots of green space, a shed, and a small patio area where you can sit out, and even BBQ during the summertime.
The backyard is fixed with automated sprinklers, making your job all that much easier when it comes to maintaining the space.
Thome also has an air condition unit on the top floor, is close to public transportation, and schools, and the home even has a gorgeous maple tree out front that you can't miss.
Montreal-North Home For Sale
Price: $398,000
Address: 11567, rue des Narcisses, Montreal, QC
Open House: May 28, June 4 and June 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.