This Spacious Single-Family Montreal Home For Sale Is Less Than $400,000
And it's renovated, too! 🏡
Looking for a home in Montreal but can't seem to find something at an affordable price? Well, this semi-detached single-family home might be what you've been searching for. Located in Montreal-Est, this 2,800 square foot home is one of very few homes for sale in Montreal for less than $400,000.
This three-bedroom and two-bath property comes in at $390,000, which is rarely seen on the Island of Montreal — making it the perfect space for a family with kids, a couple, or anyone looking for a rental property.
The home has a large open concept kitchen and dining area with loads of storage and counter space, which is ideal for whipping up your fave meal, hosting a night with your friends, or prepping your kids' lunches.
The home's living room is also quite spacious. With enough room to fit two sofas, a coffee table, and an entertainment unit, it's the perfect space to relax in after a long day at work, or catching up on your Netflix shows.
The living room also has glass sliding doors that lead to the front balcony, offering you a space to sit in the morning while you sip your coffee.
The property has two bedrooms on the main level, and another in the basement. Each bedroom is big enough to fit a queen-sized bed and has plenty of room for a wardrobe, side tables, and any other decor.
With multiple bedrooms, potential buyers can utilize the space to create an at-home office or gym if three bedrooms is a bit too much — although can you ever really have too much space?
The basement has a living room measuring in at 9' x 23', with a half bath and an additional bedroom. The basement allows you to transform the space into anything you'd like.
Whether it's a man cave, a space for your business, a kid's room, or a second TV room, you have the freedom to go wild and do what you will with the basement. It would be all yours after all!
The real seller is the backyard! The spacious backyard offers loads of green space, an entire patio area, and room for a barbecue. If you'd prefer to have a pool, then heck, there's more than enough space for an in-ground or above-ground pool if you wish.
The property is close to all services including public transportation, shopping centres, schools, and more.
Buyers can also rest easy knowing that there were many recent improvements made to the home including renovations to the roof, windows, balconies, exterior railings, garage door, furnace, piping, and basement floors.
So, are you putting in an offer?
Montreal-Est Home For Sale
Price: $390,000
Address: 1943, 5e Avenue, Montreal-Est, QC.