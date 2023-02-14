This Swanky Montreal Restaurant Has An All-You-Can-Eat Brunch Buffet Including(!) A Mimosa(!!)
The brunch buffet takes place every Sunday! 😍
The only thing better than a good brunch is a great all-you-can-eat brunch. Rosélys offers up a decadent Sunday spread that places it among Montreal's premier brunch spots. It's highkey fancy AF and the options are endless.
"Whether you are a sweet or a salt tooth, meat or seafood lover, a vegetarian… There will be something to suit you on this morning of abundance from our selection," Rosélys notes on its website.
The swanky Montreal restaurant is located in none other than the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel, right in the heart of the city — and they aren't playing around when it comes to their brunch.
The buffet includes a complete salad bar, cheese and charcuterie section, and a raw bar with tons of delish choices including seared beef, Atlantic smoked salmon, lemon and herb shrimp, various sushi, sashimi and much more.
Brunchers can also enjoy a full pizzeria, a bread and pastry counter and complete breakfast sections brimming with your must-have breakfast classics.
Full yet? 'Cause, there's more. A lot more.
The Sunday buffet also includes hot seasonal dishes such as roasted veggies, Korean-style crispy chicken and vegetable dumplings. You can also take advantage of the "by the slice" section with tons of cooked meats and fish to choose from such as Montreal spiced beef strip loin, ham on the bone, and roasted cod filet with herbs and fresh tomatoes.
You also can't count out the dessert and candy bar. Now, to wash it all down? A complimentary mimosa. Rosléys offers each guest a free mimosa with their meal, so you can booze it up a little bit as you go to town on all the delectable options to choose from.
The Sunday brunch buffet runs for $85 per person. The first service begins at 11 a.m. and the second service starts at 1:30 p.m. Note that tables must be booked in advance.
Bon appétit!
Sunday brunch at Roselys
Price: $85
When: Every Sunday (1st service starts at 11 a.m. and 2nd at 1:30 p.m.)
Where: Rosélys — 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.