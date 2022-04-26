This Week's Montreal Weather Forecast Shows A Whopping 12-Degree Drop From Monday's 19 C
Patiently waiting for summer weather to get here...
Many of us are patiently waiting for summer weather to get here so Montreal terrasse season can officially begin. But, it looks like Mother Nature isn't giving us any consistent warm weather just yet.
Even if Montreal experienced its first 19-degree day of the year on Monday, April 25, a wave of coldness is still coming to settle in the city until this weekend and honestly, you may want to prepare for a little body shock when you walk outside the next few days.
Luckily, this Tuesday, April 26 is still going to be relatively mild. A temperature of 14 C is expected, even if the sun is hiding behind some clouds.
But the next day, it's going to get cold again, with temperatures of 7 C in the forecast, plus some rain — meaning it sounds like a good day to stay cozied up instead.
Then it'll get one degree warmer each day on Thursday and Friday and by Saturday, we'll finally feel two-digit temperatures again, with 12 C expected.
The Weather Network predicts that a "polar vortex" will land in Quebec this Thursday, April 28, which could bring gusts up to 70 km/h as well as snow in some areas.
Basically, any outdoor activities you were planning for this week should be saved until the weekend.
And on the plus side, at least we don't have to deal with all the Montreal heatwaves just yet. Silver lining!
