We Asked ‘What’s Your Perfect Montreal Day?’ & The Replies Have Us Bigtime Excited For Summer
Montreal is a must-see city all year round but if you ask any local — they'll tell you summertime is the time to visit. Whether you're into park days, music festivals, kayaking down the canal, or eating ice cream as you stroll through the Old Port, Montreal summers just hit differently.
So, when we asked 'what's a perfect day in Montreal?' it is no surprise that the majority of responses all take place in the summer. Beware though, 'cause these replies are definitely making us hella excited for those warmer months, which cannot come soon enough.
One commenter shared their perfect day, and it's quite literally the epitome of a Montreal summer.
"Summer day: go to brunch at Janine in Verdun. Head to the Old Port and walk around. Lunch on a terrasse with a cold drink. Listen to an open-air Jazz Fest concert. Head to the mountain for a picnic and people-watching. Catch some fire works. Maybe have an Orange Julep poutine before heading home," they wrote. Yes! Yes to all of that.
Here are a few other standout replies:
"Eating a croissant whilst people watching and listening to music, preferably in Place d’Armes."
"Picnic with my friends along canal Lachine; go to the Comedy Club, have a drink at Suzanne Bar. Happy Summer In Montreal."
"Attending the free, outdoor shows. Picnics in the parks or alongside the St. Lawrence River, kayaking (after picnicking), outdoor pools, wine and cheese on the terrace with a good friend, Tamtams Mont-Royal, and salsa dancing outside."
"Picnic in Parc Lafontaine, people watching till dusk, ice cream on the walk home."
"Nice cool evening around 22 degrees drive down to Smoke Meat Pete for some supper on the deck and then ice cream at Dairy Queen across the street. Then head downtown for a few drinks and walk the old Montreal area."
"Read a book on mont Royal during summer."
"Wake up early in July, have a beautiful brunch with a latte, mimosa, and avocado toast sitting al fresco, hike up Mont Royal and enjoy the view, walk around some new streets and alleyways downtown and around Old Montreal enjoying the artwork, street musicians, and people watching. Catch a comedy show at the Just for Laughs Festival, and finish the evening with the tasting menu at our favourite restaurant on the planet, Damaa. Then drive home, share a bubble bath, make love, and fall asleep."
"Tam Tam's every Sunday in the summer months. BBQ, hacky sack and a whole lot of weed with drums and dancing in the background."
