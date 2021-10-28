You Can Get Cheap Food At Montreal Restaurants & Stores Using This New Tool

Here are 13 of the restaurants fined by MAPAQ in 2021 so you can get a sense of what happened and what to watch out for.
LaSalle Drive-In
Total fine: $3,800
2 same infractions: "Heat treatable product, except for whole fresh fruits and vegetables, shall be cooled without delay and maintained at a constant internal and ambient temperature of not more than 4C until delivered to the consumer, except for the time required for the application of a manufacturing process or treatment recognized in the food industry and which requires a higher temperature."
1 more infraction: The premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used in the preparation, packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, as well as other sanitary facilities and premises, must be clean."
La Maison des Pâtes Fraîches
Total fine: $1,450
2 same infractions: "Heat treatable product, except for whole fresh fruits and vegetables, shall be cooled without delay and maintained at a constant internal and ambient temperature of not more than 4C until delivered to the consumer, except for the time required for the application of a manufacturing process or treatment recognized in the food industry and which requires a higher temperature."
Subway (Square Victoria)
Total fine: $250
1 infraction: "Persons in contact with products or with materials and equipment in contact with products must wash their hands and forearms with warm water and liquid or powdered soap from a dispenser after using tobacco, going to the washrooms, handling raw food, before starting work and whenever there is a risk of contamination of products. In a room, area or vehicle used for the preparation of products, hands must be dried with individual towels that must be discarded after use and in addition, no person may use tobacco in such room, area or vehicle."
Harvey's (Crémazie)
Total fine: $3,900
4 same infractions: "The place or vehicle shall be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
B&M (NDG)
Total fine: $1,000
1 infraction: "The place or vehicle must be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
Restaurant Trans-Canada
Total fine: $4,000
2 same infractions: "Places, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used for the preparation, packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, as well as other sanitary facilities and premises must be clean."
1 more infraction: "Heat alterable product except whole fresh fruits and vegetables shall be cooled without delay and maintained constantly at an internal and ambient temperature not exceeding 4C until delivered to the consumer, except for the time required for the application of a manufacturing process or treatment recognized in the food industry and which requires a higher temperature."
Restaurant Thailande
Total fine: $1,000
1 infraction: "The premises or vehicle shall be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
La Croissanterie Hutchison
Total fine: $2,300
2 same infractions: "The place or vehicle must be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
Yuan Végétarien
Total fine: $1,500
2 different infractions:
"The place or vehicle must be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
"The premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used in the preparation to packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, as well as other sanitary facilities and premises must be clean."
Mandy's (Laurier)
Total fine: $3,000
1 infraction: "The location or vehicle shall be free of contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
Restaurant le Village Grec
Total fine: $4,200
2 different infractions:
"The place or vehicle shall be free from contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
"The premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used in the preparation to packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, as well as other sanitary facilities and premises must be clean."
Restaurant Sushi St-Jean
Total fine: $3,000
2 different infractions:
"The premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used in the preparation for packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, and other sanitary facilities and premises shall be clean."
"Heat alterable product except whole fresh fruits and vegetables shall be cooled without delay and maintained constantly at an internal and ambient temperature not exceeding 4C until delivered to the consumer, except during the time required for the application of a manufacturing process or treatment recognized in the food industry that requires a higher temperature."
Restaurant Sara
Total fine: $4,700
2 same infractions: "The premises, vehicles, equipment, materials and utensils used in the preparation, packaging, storage, transportation, labelling and serving of products, as well as other sanitary facilities and premises, must be clean."
2 more infractions:
"Heat alterable product except whole fresh fruits and vegetables shall be cooled without delay and maintained constantly at an internal and ambient temperature not exceeding 4C until delivered to the consumer, except for the time required for the application of a manufacturing process or treatment recognized in the food industry that requires a higher temperature."
"The place or vehicle shall be free from contaminants, pollutants, all species of animals including insects and rodents or their excrement."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
