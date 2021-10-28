Eat and Drink

You Can Get Cheap Food At Montreal Restaurants & Stores Using This New Tool

They're selling leftover food for 1/3 the price!

A new app lets you see which Montreal restaurants and grocery stores have leftover food you can grab for a discount price.

Foody Savior, built by Montrealers Mohand Rabhi and Félix Gouhier, aims to reduce food waste by connecting restaurant and store owners with bargain hunters.

According to a statement shared with MTL Blog, consumers will be able to buy this otherwise wasted food for one-third the regular price.

Foody Savior says about 20 businesses are currently using the app but that it's expanding.

Right now, the statement says, those businesses are located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Mile End, Pointe-Saint-Charles, Hochelaga, Villeray, Ahunstic-Cartierville and Côte-Vertu boroughs and neighbourhoods.

The app is currently available on Google Play and is coming to the App Store too, though it's unclear when that will happen.

