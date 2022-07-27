You Can Get Cheap AF Osheaga Tickets For Saturday & Here's How
They're less than $100 each if you buy two together.
Everybody stop what you’re doing — Osheaga tickets are going for CHEAP on reseller site tickets.ca.
Go in with a friend and your two Saturday tickets will be discounted from $145 to $99 each in a limited sale taking place over the next 48 hours.
The beloved music festival returns for its 15th year with a stacked lineup, as always, but it’s a tough sell when three-day passes go for close to $400 on the main site. The tickets.ca discount sweetens the deal with a $46 discount per Saturday pass when you purchase at least two together.
The lineup includes hometown headliners Arcade Fire, who replaced Foo Fighters earlier this year. If you snag a one-day pass for Saturday, you’ll get to experience sets by Future, Tove Lo, Mitski and Tai Verdes. Hyperpop superstars 100 gecs will also perform on Saturday a few hours after Sampa the Great, who swooped in to save the show at Nuits d’Afrique after the previous headliner, Yemi Alade, was refused entry at the border.
If you opt for a Sunday ticket – slightly pricier at nearly $200 each – you can try to beat the crowd for front-row spots to see Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals and Dua Lipa, whose adventures around Mount Royal caught our eye earlier this week.
As always, buying from resellers can be daunting, but tickets.ca does guarantee that you’ll get your tickets in time for the show or receive a credit toward your next purchase. If you’re on the fence, act soon – the festival is fast approaching!
Discounted Osheaga Tickets
Cost: $99 per Saturday day pass (for purchases of two or more), marked down from $145
When: On sale as of July 27, 2022