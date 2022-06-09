Montreal's Bell Centre Is Looking For Staff To Work The 2022 NHL Draft
Be part of hockey history & get paid! 🏒
Montreal hockey fans could get up close to the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7 and 8. The Bell Centre is looking for people to fill nearly a dozen temporary positions to help the major hockey event run smoothly. Anyone who gets hired for the event will get a front-row seat to the Habs' first draft pick and may even get to meet new recruits and their families.
Among the available jobs are guides, greeters, photography coordinators, transportation and trophy attendants, printing clerks and family lounge workers.
Salaries range from $18 to $21 per hour, depending on the role.
The work would be contract-based and temporary. Eligible applicants need to be available to work on Thursday, July 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guides will help NHL Draft recruits and families get to the event and be the first point of contact between drivers to the Bell Centre and attendees. They'll also greet recruits and help them through the photo lounge. Guides then escort recruits to the family lounge.
Photography Coordinators will take cards to photographers on the drafting floor and return them to the photo editors in the processing rooms, while greeters welcome players' families and provide them with wristbands for the family lounge.
Family Lounge attendants will monitor the arrival of draft recruits and take care of their families, including helping find lost or misplaced items.
Other roles involve collecting baggage from general managers, coaches and players. Employees will tag personal effects and make sure they get through the baggage check area before helping players enter the NHL draft.
Trophy attendants will ensure nothing is stolen or damaged in the trophy area. They can answer fans' questions and must prevent people from getting too close or touching the trophies.
Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada and speak English (knowledge of French is a plus). Prior guest management experience is preferred. So is the ability to work well in a high-profile and high-pressure environment.
2022 NHL Draft Event Staff
Positions Available: Guides, Hotel Chaperones, Photo Coordinator, Floor Runner, Family Greeters, Trophy Display Guides, Family Lounge Attendees, Transportation Chaperones, Team Copiers, Green Carpet Guides, On-Call NHL Draft Guides
When: July 7 & 8
Pay: $18 - $21 per hour