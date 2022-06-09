Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Montreal Jobs

Montreal's Bell Centre Is Looking For Staff To Work The 2022 NHL Draft

Be part of hockey history & get paid! 🏒

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​The Montreal Canadiens pick on a jumbotron screen at the NHL draft. Right: A Centre Bell sign.

The Montreal Canadiens pick on a jumbotron screen at the NHL draft. Right: A Centre Bell sign.

Tony Bosse | Dreamstime, Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Montreal hockey fans could get up close to the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7 and 8. The Bell Centre is looking for people to fill nearly a dozen temporary positions to help the major hockey event run smoothly. Anyone who gets hired for the event will get a front-row seat to the Habs' first draft pick and may even get to meet new recruits and their families.

Among the available jobs are guides, greeters, photography coordinators, transportation and trophy attendants, printing clerks and family lounge workers.

Salaries range from $18 to $21 per hour, depending on the role.

The work would be contract-based and temporary. Eligible applicants need to be available to work on Thursday, July 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guides will help NHL Draft recruits and families get to the event and be the first point of contact between drivers to the Bell Centre and attendees. They'll also greet recruits and help them through the photo lounge. Guides then escort recruits to the family lounge.

Photography Coordinators will take cards to photographers on the drafting floor and return them to the photo editors in the processing rooms, while greeters welcome players' families and provide them with wristbands for the family lounge.

Family Lounge attendants will monitor the arrival of draft recruits and take care of their families, including helping find lost or misplaced items.

Other roles involve collecting baggage from general managers, coaches and players. Employees will tag personal effects and make sure they get through the baggage check area before helping players enter the NHL draft.

Trophy attendants will ensure nothing is stolen or damaged in the trophy area. They can answer fans' questions and must prevent people from getting too close or touching the trophies.

Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada and speak English (knowledge of French is a plus). Prior guest management experience is preferred. So is the ability to work well in a high-profile and high-pressure environment.

2022 NHL Draft Event Staff

Positions Available: Guides, Hotel Chaperones, Photo Coordinator, Floor Runner, Family Greeters, Trophy Display Guides, Family Lounge Attendees, Transportation Chaperones, Team Copiers, Green Carpet Guides, On-Call NHL Draft Guides

When: July 7 & 8

Pay: $18 - $21 per hour

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...