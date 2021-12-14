Quebec Wants Us To Work From Home Again — Starting Now — As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Hope you didn't get rid of all your sweatpants.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé asked employers to once again "favour" telework starting immediately. The request comes as the province contends with an increase in new cases and braces for the possible impact of the Omicron variant. Dubé said telework would help minimize contacts.
The news follows a series of recommendations from National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.
The health minister also said that public health officials have recommended that all RPAs (résidences pour personnes âgées, or senior homes) start enforcing mask policies in common areas.
"What we know is that Omicron is much more transmissible than Delta," the health minister explained.
"It travels faster and it hits more often. Our experts estimate that it's two to three times more contagious but there's no certainty on how severe it can be."
Dubé warned that the spread of Omicron infections among the unvaccinated could have a "very serious" impact on the number of hospitalizations.
#COVID19 - En date du 13 d\u00e9cembre, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec: http://bit.ly/3u2lZJO\u00a0\n\nVaccination 5-11 ans: \u00e0 ce jour, 282 153 jeunes de 5 \u00e0 11 ans ont re\u00e7u une premi\u00e8re dose du vaccin contre la COVID-19 et 48 891 attendent leur rendez-vous.pic.twitter.com/Ittsn3r29W— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1639498191
Quebec reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases on December 14. The province says that unvaccinated people are 2.8 times more at risk of infection and 14.7 times more at risk of hospitalization than people who are fully vaccinated.
The province has now reported more than 1,000 new cases a day for 15 consecutive days. It also tallied 25 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, for a total of 293 as of Tuesday. There are 75 cases in intensive care.
"We wanted to think the situation was behind us, but that's not the case. Unfortunately, that's not the case," Dubé said.
