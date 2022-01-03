Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Is Reporting Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases & 165 More Hospitalizations

In the last 24 hours.

Quebec Is Reporting Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases & 165 More Hospitalizations
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Happy Monday — Quebec just reported 15,293 new daily COVID-19 cases.

Every day from December 28, 2021, to January 1, 2022, the province continuously beat the previous day's record of new cases reported. On January 1, the province recorded the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Luckily, that new record hasn't been beaten in the last two days.

According to data released by Santé Québec on January 3, there has been a net increase of 165 hospitalizations, bringing the total of current hospitalizations in Quebec to 1,396.

There were also 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

But, experts have stated that official case counts are likely underestimated, partly due to the introduction of rapid at-home testing. A positive result from an at-home test no longer needs to be confirmed at a testing centre, meaning that these cases are not included in the totals reported by the province.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in Quebec, the provincial government has recently put a slew of new measures in place in the hopes of reducing the spread of the virus. These include the implementation of a provincewide curfew; the closure of bars, gyms, spas and restaurant dining rooms; forbidding indoor private gatherings; closing stores on Sundays; and more.

As of January 21, the entire adult Quebec population 18 years and older will be eligible to book a third vaccine dose appointment — something the government believes will help curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec's Curfew Has 15 Exemptions

The government's website lists walking your dog as one of the exceptions.

Steve Jolicoeur | Dreamstime

Quebec curfew is officially back on and the rules around who is and isn't allowed out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. can get a little confusing.

Luckily, the Government of Quebec's website clearly lays out 15 exemptions to the curfew. If you don't meet any of these criteria and you're outside during the seven hours we're not supposed to be, you could face a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday & The Majority Are Double Vaxxed

All Quebecers 18+ will be able to book a third dose appointment by the end of January.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For the last five days of 2021, Quebec broke its daily COVID-19 case count record day after day. On January 1, the province recorded the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the previous 24 hours.

Luckily, the data for January 2 finally broke that record-breaking streak. In the last 24 hours, Quebec reported 15,845 new cases.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's Anti-Curfew Protest On Saturday Resulted In 57 Fines And One Arrest (VIDEOS)

Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Jado66 | Dreamstime

As of December 31, Quebec's curfew has been back in effect, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. And it seems as though some people aren't happy with the government's reimposition of this measure, which is what led to Montreal's anti-curfew protest on Saturday night.

According to Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Comtois, this protest resulted in "an arrest under the Criminal Code for assaulting a police officer," and "57 tickets for not respecting the curfew" were issued.

Keep Reading Show less

There's An Anti-Curfew Protest Happening In Montreal Tonight

The protest starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night — the same time curfew begins.

Alex Melki via @mtlblog | Instagram

To ring in 2022, Premier François Legault reimposed a provincewide curfew starting on New Year's Eve. Quebecers are now told to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are subject to a fine between $1,000 and $6,000 if caught outside during these hours, unless they meet the government's exemption criteria.

François Legault hopes the implementation of a curfew will help curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in our province.

Keep Reading Show less