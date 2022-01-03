Quebec Is Reporting Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases & 165 More Hospitalizations
In the last 24 hours.
Happy Monday — Quebec just reported 15,293 new daily COVID-19 cases.
Every day from December 28, 2021, to January 1, 2022, the province continuously beat the previous day's record of new cases reported. On January 1, the province recorded the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the previous 24 hours.
Luckily, that new record hasn't been beaten in the last two days.
According to data released by Santé Québec on January 3, there has been a net increase of 165 hospitalizations, bringing the total of current hospitalizations in Quebec to 1,396.
#COVID19 - En date du 2 janvier, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec.pic.twitter.com/yyKuXqgWiw— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1641229528
There were also 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19.
But, experts have stated that official case counts are likely underestimated, partly due to the introduction of rapid at-home testing. A positive result from an at-home test no longer needs to be confirmed at a testing centre, meaning that these cases are not included in the totals reported by the province.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant in Quebec, the provincial government has recently put a slew of new measures in place in the hopes of reducing the spread of the virus. These include the implementation of a provincewide curfew; the closure of bars, gyms, spas and restaurant dining rooms; forbidding indoor private gatherings; closing stores on Sundays; and more.
As of January 21, the entire adult Quebec population 18 years and older will be eligible to book a third vaccine dose appointment — something the government believes will help curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.