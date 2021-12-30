Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Just Reported Over 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time

The third record-breaking day in a row.

Quebec Just Reported Over 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

For the third day in a row, Quebec has broken its record for new COVID-19 cases, reporting 14,188 new infections on December 30. This is the first time the province has surpassed the 14,000 daily case mark. It broke the 13,000 case barrier in its December 29 report and the 12,000 case mark on December 28.

There were 939 total hospitalizations as of December 29, a net increase of 135. 138 people were in intensive care, an increase of 16.

Nine more people have died.

Experts have warned, however, that official case counts are likely unreliable in part because of the introduction of rapid at-home testing.

Epidemiologist and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health doctoral candidate Prativa Baral told MTL Blog last week that the numbers we have represent "an undercount."

"Our testing capacity is maxed out," Baral said, "so we're not actually seeing what's happening with the case numbers."

Meanwhile, Premier François Legault is holding a 5 p.m. Thursday press conference alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda. Reports from La Presse and Radio-Canada suggest officials are considering a new curfew.

In Montreal, the last nightly curfew lasted almost five months, from January 9 to May 28, 2021.

Quebec has already imposed several health measures to curb the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron COVID-19 virus variant. Bars and gyms, among other venues, have been closed since December 20. Private indoor gatherings have been limited to six people since December 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Is A New Quebec Curfew Coming? The Government Has Called A Press Conference

The press conference is at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Jado66 | Dreamstime

Premier François Legault will hold a 5:00 p.m. Quebec press conference on Thursday, December 30 as the province grapples with an ever-increasing number of new COVID-19 cases.

Quebec reported 13,149 new infections on December 29 — shattering the previous daily record, 12,833 cases, reported just 24 hours earlier. The record before that, 9,397 cases, was less than a week old.

Keep Reading Show less

Rapid COVID-19 Tests At The Montreal Airport — How Much They Cost And Where To Get Tested

Warning: they aren't cheap.

Ducdao | Dreamstime

We all know how the story goes: you rushed to pack three hours before your flight, you misplaced your passport five minutes before your taxi arrives, you went to the wrong gate, you realized you left your phone in the bathroom as you're boarding the flight... Don't worry, it's happened to the best of us.

Luckily, if you waited until the last minute to get tested — or just forgot to entirely — you can get a rapid COVID-19 test at the Montreal airport, but it'll cost you a pretty penny.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are The 3 Montreal Areas Most Affected By COVID-19 Right Now

Plateau-Mont-Royal had the highest case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

Martine Oger | Dreamstime

Of the 13,149 new COVID-19 cases Quebec reported on December 29, Montreal made up 3,826. And according to Wednesday's data, some areas in the city are being hit harder than others.

During the past 14 days, the following three areas had the highest case rate per 100,000 people: Plateau-Mont-Royal (2,551.9), Rosemont–La Petite Patrie (2,217.2) and Ville-Marie (2,093.8).

Keep Reading Show less

Celebrating New Year's Eve In Quebec? Here Are The Rules To Keep In Mind

Time to say goodbye to 2021 for good.

Alpegor | Dreamstime

New Year's Eve 2021 in Quebec is shaping up to look a whole lot like it did on the last day of 2020. Feeling the déjà vu? You're not alone.

It's safe to say that we're all ready to say goodbye to 2021 and some of you were probably hoping to end this rollercoaster of a year by throwing a massive rager, but the Government of Quebec's current gathering rules are here to rain on your parade.

Keep Reading Show less