Montreal's Christmas Bar Is Coming Back This Year & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland
The cocktail menu is holiday-themed!
We've got some exciting news for all our fellow elves! After being cancelled last year, Montreal's Christmas bar, Miracle Pop Up Bar, is making its grand return in 2021.
This ultra-festive pop-up bar opens on November 15, 2021, and is the perfect spot to get you in the holiday spirit.
And it's got a Christmas-themed cocktail list waiting for you, including fan-favourites such as Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
New on Miracle's cocktail menu this year is the Elfing Around, plus "freshly updated and renewed recipes for the Jolly Koala, On Dasher, and SanTaRex."
To add to all the good things Miracle brings, "10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants."
So you can feel extra jolly about your purchases!
Miracle Pop Up Bar
Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
When: November 15 – December 26, 2021
Why You Need To Go: To get yourself in the holiday spirit!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.