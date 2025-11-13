The 9 "prettiest" Montreal metro stations, according to STM users
People love stained glass windows.
With plenty of aging stations, years of construction, and the occasional service blackout from strikes, Montrealers don't hesitate to point out what's wrong with the STM. A few weeks ago, we asked MTL Blog readers to name the "ugliest" metro stations in the city, and the reactions came in hot.
But the thread also took an unexpected turn. Mixed in with all the criticism were plenty of glass-half-full riders who wanted us to pose the opposite question: which Montreal metro stations are beautiful?
So, we went back to Facebook and did just that. From bright, airy platforms to stations packed with public art, bold colours, and architecture that still turns heads decades later, people had a lot to say about the network's standout stops.
With that in mind, here are the nine prettiest Montreal metro stations, according to STM users, along with what riders love about them.
Champ-de-Mars
Champ-de-Mars came up more than any other station, and it was almost always for the same reason.
Riders love the huge stained glass windows by Quebec artist Marcelle Ferron, which wash the platforms in colour on bright days. Several commenters simply wrote "Champ-de-Mars for the stained glass," while another pointed out that, along with Jolicoeur, it is "one of the only stations where the sun shines on you when you are on the train."
Viau
A few commenters highlighted Viau as one of the most underrated pretty stations in the network. One person pointed to the multicoloured murals that adorn the hallways, writing that the design helps "reflect the street with purple lights." Others said the stop is usually quiet and spacious, which gives the platforms a calmer feel. The connection to the Olympic Stadium and the artworks in the area also adds to the appeal.
Berri-UQAM
Montreal's busiest station is not always praised, but some readers argued that Berri-UQAM deserves a spot on the beautiful list, too. "I like Berri Uqam, it's huge but pretty bright," one person wrote.
Despite the crowds and questionable safety level at night, people seem to appreciate the long sightlines and colourful art panels tucked around the complex.
Vendôme
Vendôme, which also features stained glass windows, got plenty of love in the comments section.
One French-speaking user highlighted a detail many riders have never noticed. "Have you noticed that when you walk along the platform from south to north at Vendôme, you feel like you're walking inside a train? It is intentional. Remarkable."
Lionel-Groulx
For some riders, Lionel-Groulx's little design details make it one of the more memorable stations on the network.
One rider said they like "the tree" on the upper level and pointed out that the colourful floor tiles were designed to look like fallen leaves. Ironically, the same bold tile pattern also landed LG on our "ugliest stations" list, which says a lot about how polarizing the look can be.
Bonaventure
Bonaventure also got some love.
The station's tall concrete pillars, long escalators, and bright orange accents give it a strong 1970s look that people still find striking. Its direct link to historic Windsor Station also adds some charm, especially for riders who like the contrast between old stone architecture and the metro's modern design.
Angrignon
A few people praised Angrignon for the way sunlight fills the station. "I find it so beautiful when sunlight filters through the windows and reflects off the walls," one commenter wrote. The Green Line station's greenhouse-like structure and large glass panels make it one of the few STM stops that genuinely feels open and airy.
Place-des-Arts
Given its name and location, it's only fitting that Place-des-Arts would be aesthetically pleasing.
A rider who has been using the metro since opening day in 1966 said they first "fell in love with Place-des-Arts for its choice of colours and accordion-style walls."
The sculpted metal panels, warm tones, and gentle curves give the downtown station a mid-century feel that has aged surprisingly well. Thanks to its location under the Quartier des Spectacles, it also gets frequent art installations that brighten the concourse.
Square-Victoria
Square-Victoria was praised for its artworks and architecture, especially the iconic Art Nouveau entrance, which was shipped from the Paris Métro. Riders also pointed to the station's large steel murals by Robert Savoie and the colourful Jean-Paul Mousseau piece in the pedestrian tunnel.
It is one of the only stations in the network where the art is the main attraction.