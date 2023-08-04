A Strawberry & Raspberry Fest At 10 Farms Near Montreal Will Have U-Pick & Tasting Booths
There will also be smoothie bars and food trucks galore. 🍓
Strawberry fields forever? Well, for three days at least. In August, Quebec farmland becomes a tasty tableau of reds and pinks as fields burst with juicy, ready-to-pick fruit.
From August 18 to 20, Festifraîches is pairing the sweet tang of strawberries and raspberries with the joy of a country fair. But before you let visions of sun-dappled berry bushes fill your imagination, there are also pop-up mini-markets, tasting booths and exclusive workshops by celebrated local chefs.
Here are the festival locations closest to Montreal:
La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac
The farm opens its gates from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., inviting visitors to explore vibrant flower beds ($15.50/adult, $10/child, $11/senior) and hand-pick their own bouquet. Among the radiant flowers, visitors can relish a 'FestiLunch' grilled meal ($15.50/adult, $10/child, $11/senior), made from farm-fresh ingredients, or simply bring their own picnic.
The on-site mini-market serves showcases star products like fall strawberries, fresh raspberries, and farm-sourced meats. Sundays add even more flavour, with local producers offering their unique products for tasting.
A unique offering of the farm is the 'Flight of Butterflies' ($20/adult, $14.50/child), which is only available through online booking. A highlight for younger guests is the adventurous 'Underground Labyrinth' and a playground crafted from recycled materials ($10/child).
Les Jardins d’Abbotsford
This farm will have line dancing as part of this year's Festifraîches celebrations. You can also walk among fields of blossoms and take home a bouquet of your own making.
The festive weekend will be chock-full of family-friendly activities too. A mini-farm will keep children entertained, while a painting workshop offers a creative outlet for the artistically inclined.
Food lovers won't be disappointed either. The farm is planning a corn roast, and a wide variety of options from an on-site food truck, along with freshly baked goods brimming with the festival's stars — strawberries and raspberries.
Le Potager Mont-Rouge
This farm about 45 minutes from Montreal is taking the berry extravaganza to new heights, literally, with a giant trampoline set against a panoramic backdrop of lush strawberry and raspberry fields. For the youngest festival-goers, a mini farm will offer an educational experience, while adults can find their inner child navigating the twists and turns of a corn maze.
An all-day picnic area offers the perfect spot for families to rest, refuel, and sample local delicacies like fresh strawberry pies and homemade jams. Tractor rides add an authentic rustic touch to the experience, transporting visitors through the farmland. But the real star of the show is berries, of course. You can pick your own fresh strawberries and raspberries.
Ferme Gadbois
Throughout the weekend, you can explore the farm's mini-market, open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You'll get a taste of regional products from artisan smoked salmon to the rich flavors of Wagyu beef.
Food trucks will also cater to your culinary cravings. On Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shaka Vibes is serving a range of meals. Then, Le Mec & Cheese takes over from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, serving its unique menu.
La Ferme Gadbois also offers something special for the sweet-toothed. You can enjoy discounts on their must-have strawberry slush and star pastries, with plenty of other on-site cooked products to sample.
Ferme Serso
This farm 40 minutes northeast of Montreal will become a hotspot for food lovers during the festival. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food from trucks, taste strawberry ice cream, and sample local pastries like strawberry tarts and cupcakes. For families, a mini farm will be open, ensuring fun for the little ones.
FraiseBec
This verdant oasis is a perfect spot to hand-pick the juiciest fall strawberries. After filling your basket, you can savour a meal from an array of food trucks available on-site. As for memorable moments, you can pose under the arch for a picture-perfect snapshot or try your luck in one of the contests. For kids, FraiseBec has planned an array of activities, including inflatable games and makeup artists.
Ferme Forget
This North Shore farm opens its gates for a weekend full of activities and the taste of summer. For those who love flowers, there are U-pick raspberries that are ripe and ready for picking in fields that double as a beautiful photo space.
Families are in for a treat with an educational tractor ride detailing strawberry and raspberry production ($8/adult, $5/child). Children can navigate a corn maze, enjoy a play area, and get close to animals at the Mini-Farm.
On the evening of August 18, you can get a special deal for a tractor ride, two labyrinth courses, access to the flower field, and a marshmallow fire ($15/adult, $10/child).
Au Pays des petits fruits
Someone places a strawberry in a box.
Au Pays des Petits Fruits | Facebook
On August 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guided tours at this farm 50 minutes north of Montreal will take you across fields blooming with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Your stroll through the ripe, colourful rows will be accompanied by live music and you'll get to enjoy surprise tastings.
An on-site food truck will serve berry, chocolate and marshmallow skewers, which you can snack on in a nearby picnic area. The farm's kiosk keeps its doors open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an array of farm-fresh produce so you can stock up.
Ferme Cormier
You can count on tons of tasty treats at Ferme Cormier, where you can taste honey directly from bees that pollinated the farm's strawberries, try high-quality maple products, and sample homemade jams, jellies, and marinades.
For those wanting a more substantial bite, The Baluchon food truck will serve a menu spotlighting local produce. You can also feast on delicacies like strawberry pop-tarts and basil and strawberry grilled cheese, or even grilled lamb sausages from Agneaux des Champs. Picnic baskets are available from the farm's online boutique, with refreshments provided by an on-site smoothie bar.
Beyond the foodie delights, guests can lose themselves in a hay bale maze, take a tractor ride, or participate in a workshop on strawberry production. The farm is also offering family-friendly yoga and martial arts classes during the festival.
Ferme Bourdelais
The farm offers u-pick raspberries, blueberries and grapes, boasting an impressive collection of more than 16 distinct raspberry varieties. With red raspberries like the early 'Madawaska' and 'Prelude', mid-season 'Killarney', 'Nova', 'Eden', and 'Festival', the farm offers berries with unique flavors, sizes, and hues. Their black raspberries, 'Jewel', 'Mac Black', and 'Niwot', are known for their exquisite taste and larger calibre fruits.
For something truly different, try their yellow 'Anne' and 'Kiwi Gold' raspberries, offering notes of apricot, honey, and nectarine. The farm also cultivates fall raspberries, like 'Pathfinder', 'Polka', and 'Joan J', each with its own floral taste and visual appeal.
Festifraîches
When: August 18 to 20