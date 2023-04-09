The Best Cities In The World For Coffee Lovers Were Ranked & 1 Canadian Spot Made The Cut
No Montreal?!
When the best cities in the world for coffee lovers are ranked and include only one Canadian city, you'd think that Montreal would take the win, right? Considering our bustling café scene and all. Well… you'd be wrong.
Montreal didn't make the cut but Toronto did. A new study from coffee producer Tambia revealed the top 15 cities across the globe that every coffee lover needs to visit and Toronto managed to place 4th overall, beating the likes of Hanoi, Seattle, and Paris.
In order to compile the top 15, the coffee experts at Tambia "analyzed Instagram, TikTok and TripAdvisor data to reveal which coffee scenes visitors rave about the most, which city has the most beautiful coffee shops and where has the most coffee shops available to visit. All this data was combined to highlight the top 15 coffee spots in the world."
Toronto's placement makes it totally worth checking out some of the 6ix's best cafés during your next visit. According to Tambia "cold and snowy winters make Toronto’s coffee shops a popular destination for those looking for a break from the icy weather. The city's cozy coffee houses offer a warm and welcoming environment for coffee lovers to indulge in their favourite cup of coffee."
New York City topped the ranking with a total of 764 coffee shops and a total score of 30,697,963. Melbourne (2), Riyadh (3), and Hanoi (5) all rounded off the top five.
In fact, the United States has the most cities on the coffee ranking, with a total of six entries.
Wondering which other top coffee shop-rated cities made the ranking? Here's the complete list:
- New York City
- Melbourne
- Riyadh
- Toronto
- Hanoi
- Seattle
- Paris
- London
- Chicago
- San Diego
- Vienna
- Portland
- Dallas
- Dublin
- Budapest
