16 Montreal Cafés That True Coffee Snobs Visit On The Regular
Which of these local coffee shops is your fave? ☕
Whether you're grabbing your much-needed caffeine fix, sitting with friends and watching the day go by, or gushing about your fave places to anyone who will listen, café culture in Montreal is pretty much a way of life.
Here are some cafés where true Montreal coffee snobs get their regular cups of joe — and, as such, they're also some of the best coffee spots in the city.
Café Olimpico
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Café Olimpico is easily one of Montreal's most classic spots to sip on a delish cup of coffee or snack on a decadent pastry while immersing yourself in quaint and warm dining rooms.
MELK
Address: 5612, av. de Monkland, Montreal, QC & 1206, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: However you pronounce it, and however you take it, MELK serves it up just right.
Tunnel Espresso Bar
Address: Time Out Market, 705, rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Not only does Time Out Market's go-to coffee spot have amazing cups of java, but incredible pastries, too, for a little sugar rush while you're at it.
Tommy Café
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Amazing coffee and exquisite decor that'll brighten up your mood and your Instagram feed. Doesn't get much better than that.
Myriade
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Hot or iced, flavoured or straight, Myriade is found all over the city making all your coffee dreams come true.
September Surf
Address: 2471, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Little Burgundy, Montreal's tastiest neighbourhood, September Surf is totally worth a trip to the canal.
White Heron Coffee
Address: 131, rue Prince-Arthur E, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Plateau spot is one of those places that brings you a sense of calm from the second you walk in. Be sure to give the matcha tea latté and Earl Grey donuts a try — you'll thank us later.
Café 92 Degrés
Address: 6703, rue Sherbrooke O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This must-try spot makes authentic Mexican coffee and pastries that will really put some pep in your step, and they even have a community fridge outside.
Lapin Pressé
Address: 1309, ave. Laurier E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just one visit to this east-end café and it's definitely easy to see why Lapin Pressé is an instant favourite.
CARDYNAL
Address: 1558, av. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This place is absolutely adorable and offers delish drinks and dessert options that make for the perfect study/work spot.
Ferlucci
Address: 432, rue de Castelnau E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Ferlucci makes delicious coffee that you can sip while feeling like you're on the set of a Wes Anderson film. The affogato is a must-try in the summer.
La Graine Brûlée
Address: 921, rue Saint-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This café is a nostalgia-filled wonderland that happens to make a great cuppa joe, too.
LEAVES HOUSE
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's premier plant-based café doesn't just offer vegan drinks and bites, but sells plants, too.
La Finca
Address: 1067, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Come for the food, stay for the all-around great vibes.
Vasco Da Gama
Address: 1472, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Inspired by old Portuguese trading posts, Vasco Da Gama will transport you from downtown Montreal straight to southern Europe.
Crew Collective
Address: 360, rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bank turned café and workspace, Crew Collective is so grand that it never ceases to amaze.
