The Orionids Meteor Shower Will Peak This Month — Here's How You Can Spot The Magic
The meteor shower will reach its peak on October 20.
If you are an astrological aficionado then you better mark your calendar 'cause a dazzling meteor shower will be visible from Canada this month and you certainly don't wanna miss it. The Orionids meteor shower is expected to light up the skies this October — which is the second of two annual meteor showers from Halley's Comet.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says that the Orionids meteor shower will be active throughout the months of October and November. However, it will peak on the night of October 20, 2022.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the name of the meteor shower stems from the Orion constellation and is known for being one of the brightest and fastest showers. In fact, the starry event can produce up to 20 meteors per hour. Pretty impressive, right?
The Orionids occur each and every year and are caused by debris from Halley's Comet. The comet last visited Earth in 1986 and will be making another appearance in 2061. The comet passes the sun and leaves behind a trail of cosmic dust and grit along its orbit, which is what then becomes visible from Earth.
"The particles ram into our atmosphere at speeds in excess of 40 miles per second, and thanks to friction, they are raised to white heat in the span of a heartbeat, creating the effect of a “shooting star” in our sky," the Farmer's Almanac states.
If you want to set your sights on this astrological phenomenon, then NASA suggests doing so "in the hours after midnight" in an area "well away from the city or street lights."
If you're located in the Northern Hemisphere, then laying flat on your back with your feet facing southeast is your best bet. For those who live in the Southern Hemisphere — feet facing northeast will give you the best seats to the cosmic show. Luckily, the meteor shower is visible to the naked eye, so you won't need a telescope to feast your eyes on this magical moment.
