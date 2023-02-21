The SAAQ's New Online Portal Lets You Skip The Hellish Lines — Here's What You Can Do From Home
Work from home, or wait from home?
The privilege of driving in Quebec is locked behind several annoying tasks: paying for driver's ed and supervision, waiting forever in line to take the test, and waiting even longer to retake the test because you failed the first time. Now, you can do all the same waiting in the comfort of your own home, thanks to the SAAQ's new online portal, SAAQclic.
Although it doesn't allow you to do everything just yet, the portal will let visitors accomplish many tasks that previously required a lot more patience (and putting on outside pants).
How do you make an account to access the SAAQ's online portal?
The SAAQclic portal uses a new identification service, the Service d'authentification gouvernementale (SAG), which was recently implemented by the minister of cybersecurity. You'll need to make an account through this service to access SAAQclic. To make your account, you'll need:
- your Social Insurance Number,
- your health insurance number,
- your driver's license number, and
- your notice of assessment number issued by Revenu Québec for one of the two most recent taxation years.
With these numbers, you'll be able to create an account allowing you to access SAAQclic anytime.
Where can I find my SAAQ account number?
To find your 16-digit payment notice number to use when paying driver's license and other fees, you'll need to check your payment notice. Otherwise, you'll need to contact the SAAQ. Each of the numbers required for your SAAQclic account should be easily found in your own home, assuming you have good document storage habits. If you ever need help setting up or accessing your SAAQ files, the organization is happy to help you in person.
What does the SAAQ online portal let you do?
SAAQclic allows Quebecers to complete several services that previously were only accessible after long waits in person. Quebecers will now be able to consult their customer record, cancel or replace a driver's license, transfer ownership of passenger vehicles, surrender a class of license, check the validity of a license, make a self-declaration of a medical condition and submit medical reports.
How do I pay my Quebec driver's license online?
To pay for your driver's license or vehicle registration fees, you'll simply need to find your financial institution on this webpage, find the SAAQ under "bills" or "suppliers," and enter your payment notice number, which was provided to you in the first part of your payment notice. Then, you'll be able to pay the full amount. Partial payments aren't accepted, and only financial institutions that appear on the website are eligible for online payment.
When will the SAAQ's online portal be accessible?
It already is! As of February 20, 2023, SAAQclic is available for Quebecers to sign up for and use. The SAAQ has warned that in the early days of the web portal, higher numbers of users might cause them to prioritize certain cases over others. It's recommended that you make an appointment before going to an SAAQ in person.
