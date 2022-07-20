7 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Pantry & Fridge
Listeria, undeclared ingredients and salmonella are to blame!
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have been working overtime when it comes to food recalls lately.
The CFIA has now removed seven different food items from market shelves across Canada due to the possible presence of salmonella and listeria, or because the products have undeclared ingredients.
The recalls touch everything from chocolates, soups, and palm oils sold nationally, so you might wanna check your refrigerator and pantry to ensure you don't have any of the affected products.
If you do, Health Canada urges you to not consume, sell, serve, use, or distribute them. In fact, it's best to toss 'em away or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the food items to look out for:
Crave Stevia brand chocolates
Recalled Products:
- Crave Stevia Almond All Natural Chocolate | 80 g & 85 g
- Crave Stevia Dark All Natural Chocolate | 80 g & 85 g
- Crave Stevia Mint All Natural Chocolate | 80 g & 85 g
- Crave Stevia Sea Salt All Natural Chocolate | 80 g & 85 g
- Crave Stevia Springles All Natural Chocolate | 80 g & 85 g
- Crave Stevia Chocolate Chips | 200 g
Reason For Recall: The affected items have been recalled because they may contain milk, which is not properly declared on the label. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. If you have any of the recalled products, you should not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute them.
That's It brand Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles
Recalled Products: That's It Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles | 100 g
Reason For Recall: The affected food item has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to undeclared milk. The product was sold nationally.
Various brands of Palm Oil
Recalled Products:
- Aliments Sano Halal Food Palm Oil | 4 L
- Aliments Sano Halal Food Palm Oil | 2 L
- Aliments Sano Halal Food Palm Oil | 1 L
- Aliments Sano Halal Food Palm Oil | 500 ml
- None Palm Oil | 20 L
Reason For Recall: These palm oils have been recalled by the CFIA due to Salmonella contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and Manitoba.
*Above photo is for illustrative purposes only.
Stuffed Fish Ball
Recalled Products: N/A Stuffed Fish Ball | 340 g
Reason For Recall: The food item is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg, which is not declared on the product label. The affected product was sold in Quebec and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories. The CFIA is urging the public to not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled product.
Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Products: Enoki Mushroom | 200 g
Reason For Recall: The recalled item has been removed from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The item was sold in Manitoba and British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. The recalled item should not be consumed and should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.
Knorr Professional Soup du jour
Recalled Products: Knorr Professional Soup du jour Red Thai Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix | 583 g
Reason For Recall: According to Health Canada, the affected Knorr soup mix product has been recalled due to undeclared milk. The recalled soup mix has been sold nationally.
*Above photo is for illustrative purposes only.
Fry's brand Orange Cream (Dark Chocolate Bar)
Recalled Products: Fry's Orange Cream (Dark Chocolate Bar) | 147 g
Reason For Recall: The recalled items have been removed from shelves due to undeclared milk. The affected product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.
*Above photo is for illustrative purposes only.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.