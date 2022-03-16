Trending Topics

This Children's Toy Was Recalled By Health Canada Due To A Choking Hazard

Always double check your kids' toys!

Kids toy aisle in a store.

Shuang Li | Dreamstime

It appears as if we've got another recall on our hands! On March 16, Health Canada announced a new recall concerning a popular children's toy. The recalled toy in question is the B. toys Wooden Activity Toddler Walker, which consumers are being told to "immediately stop using" due to a choking hazard.

"This recall involves the B. toys Wooden Activity Toddler Walker - Walk 'n' Learn, wooden toddler walkers, models BX2008, BX2095 and BX2126. The product is a wooden activity walker with yellow sides, blue wheels and multicoloured activity features on the front," Health Canada said.

The issue seems to stem from the nut securing the wheel loosening, which can potentially cause the wheel, its bolt and bearing to fall apart — releasing small parts and posing a choking hazard.

The company reported a total of 2,360 units of the recalled toy were sold in Canada, while 16,834 of them were sold throughout the United States.

The affected products were sold between February 2021 to December 2021.

As of March 10, 2022, two incidents involving the recalled toy have been reported in Canada, while four incidents have been received in the United States. Luckily, no report has indicated any injury to date, Health Canada stated.

If you are in possession of this toy, Health Canada is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled toy and use pliers or an adjustable wrench to check the tightness of the bolts and nuts securing the wheels."

If you don't have the tools, consumers can also request a repair kit from Battat at no extra costs, Health Canada said.

