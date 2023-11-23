The Best Resorts In Canada Were Ranked & This Quebec Destination Made The Cut
The Quebec resort transforms into winter wonderland.
The top resorts in Canada were recently ranked and one Quebec destination managed to make the cut. Condé Nast Traveler listed the best of the best when it comes to Canadian resorts and a handful of Fairmont locations dominated the ranking — including the Fairmont Tremblant.
Condé Nast Traveler released its annual Top 10 Resorts in Canada where readers voted on their favourite resort destinations across the country during winter and the Fairmont Tremblant in Quebec didn't just make the list but scored second.
That's right! The esteemed Quebec resort, which received an overall score of 97.9 is standing proud in the top three alongside the Nita Lake Lodge (98.38) in Whistler, which came in first and the Wickaninnish Inn (97.22) in Tofino, B.C., which placed third.
Located two hours north of Montreal, the Fairmont Tremblant resort is a standout winter destination in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.
Its appeal lies in luxurious accommodations, stunning mountain views, and direct access to the Mont-Tremblant's slopes. With top-notch amenities including spas, restaurants and tons of on-site activities, the Tremblant resort is an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and convenient winter retreat, especially if skiing and snowboarding are right up your alley.
Wondering which other Canadian resorts made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the best resorts in Canada, per Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Nita Lake Lodge — Whistler (98.38)
- Fairmont Tremblant — Quebec (97.9)
- Wickaninnish Inn — Tofino (97.22)
- Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff (97)
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler — Whistler (96.96)
- Four Seasons Resort & Residences — Whistler (96.92)
- Cabot Cape Breton — Inverness (96.33)
- Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise — Banff (95.94)
- Brentwood Bay Resort — Brentwood Bay (92.71)
- Fairmont Jasper Park — Jasper (90)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.