Transport Canada Recalled 6 More Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Maserati, Hyundai, and Audi are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued recalls on six more vehicle brands from manufacturers including Porsche, Maserati, Hyundai and Audi, to name a few. The recalls are due to a variety of health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the recalled cars.
From issues involving faulty front bumpers and electric power control units all the way to loose suspension struts and fuel pipe nuts, the federal department is warning members of the public to verify if their cars are affected and what steps to take next in order to repair the problem(s).
Here's a full list of the affected vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Hyundai
Affected Vehicle: 2021 Hyundai Kona EV
Reason For Recall: According to Transport Canada, the electric power control unit may not be sealed correctly on certain electric vehicles, which could cause a sudden loss of power to the wheels.
Corrective Action: "Hyundai will notify owners by mail and instruct you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the EPCU."
Audi
Affected Vehicle: 2022 Audi E-Tron GT
Reason For Recall: "On a small number of vehicles, a retaining ring on top of the suspension strut may become loose and detach," Transport Canada says. This can cause issues with vehicle handling and stability.
Corrective Action: Audi will notify owners by mail, instructing them to bring their car to a dealership for inspection and, if necessary, replace the suspension strut.
General Motors
Affected Vehicle: 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Reason For Recall: The front bumper impact bar may not be welded correctly on a small number of vehicles, Transport Canada says. "As a result, the front crash sensors may not work properly. This could cause the airbag system not to work properly in a crash."
Corrective Action: GM will notify owners by mail and instruct them to bring their vehicles to a dealership for an inspection.
Porsche
Affected Vehicle: 2022 Porsche Taycan
Reason For Recall: Transport Canada states that "on a small number of vehicles, a retaining ring on top of the suspension strut may become loose and detach."
"If this happens, air could leak from the spring and cause a drop in ride height," which could in turn affect handling and stability.
Corrective Action: Porsche will notify affected owners by mail. If you're impacted, you must bring in your vehicle for inspection and a possible suspension strut replacement.
McLaren
Affected Vehicle: McLaren Artura — years 2022 & 2023
Reason For Recall: According to Transport Canada, "The nuts securing the fuel pipes to the high-pressure fuel pump may loosen and create a fuel leak," which can increase the risk of a fire.
Corrective Action: McLaren will notify owners by mail and instruct you to bring your vehicle to a dealer to replace the high-pressure fuel pipes.
Maserati
Affected Vehicles:
- Maserati Ghibli — years 2014 through 2021
- Maserati Quattroporte — years 2014 through 2021
- Maserati Levante — years 2017 through 2021
Reason For Recall: "On certain vehicles, the airbag warning labels are located on the headliner under the sun visors. Canadian regulations require information about the airbag system to be provided on both sides of the sun visor," Transport Canada says.
Corrective Action: No action is required from owners as Maserati has already made changes to ensure that all new vehicles have the airbag warning labels installed correctly.
