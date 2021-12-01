Unemployed Quebecers Can Get $475 A Week To Train In One Of 6 Key Job Sectors
If you're unemployed and looking for a new career path, you might want to consider training in one of six key fields that the Quebec government is encouraging people to pursue right now. Wondering what's in it for you? For starters, an extra $475 in your pocket each week — not to mention a potentially rewarding professional journey.
As part of Opération main-d'œuvre — the province's $3.9 billion investment plan to attract 170,000 workers in five years — the Government of Quebec announced that it will top-up employment assistance by $475 per week for folks that participate in full-time training or re-qualification in one of the targeted sectors.
These are the sectors you can choose from:
- Health and Social Services (including mental health and youth protection)
- Education
- Childcare
- Information technologies (IT)
- Engineering
- Construction
"This will allow us to fill positions in 'essential' public services and strategic positions in the private sector," said Premier François Legault in a Facebook post.
"To do this, a new allocation will support the training and retraining of Quebecers who do not have a job. No one will be left behind. Quebecers who agree to take training in one of the targeted fields will be entitled to an allowance of $475 per week."
A government document outlining Opération main-d'œuvre explains that the temporary increase in income support will be in effect for three years for those entitled to it. It says the $475 per week allowance is meant to be equivalent to minimum wage.
According to a press release, this is one of 80 measures Quebec is implementing to address labour shortages.
The Opération main-d’œuvre website says the province's ongoing labour shortage "disrupts the delivery of some essential public services," "hinders growth and development in several strategic sectors of the Quebec economy," "compromises investments and slows down the realization of projects that are crucial to Quebec's prosperity" and more.
Last week, Quebec announced it would also grant scholarships to college and university students studying in the same key fields.
College students are eligible to receive $1,500 per full-time term to a maximum of $9,000. University students can get $2,500 per successful full-time term — a total of up to $15,000 for a three-year program or $20,000 for a four-year program.
