health canada

Health Canada Recalled This Cider Sold In Quebec Due To Lead Contamination

The federal health department issued a class two recall.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Cider aisle in a grocery store.

Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime

Another day, another Health Canada recall. The federal health department has seemingly been working overtime removing countless products, many of which are food items, from the marketplace. In recent months, Health Canada has been required to pull several affected products from shelves across the country including hummus brands,peanut butter, chocolates and ginger powder, to name a few.

Health Canada along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now expanding the list of recalled food items and is adding a cider brand to the mix. The CFIA is recalling two Ti-Paul brand Ciders due to lead contamination.

The class two recall was flagged on October 4, 2022, and applies to the following products:

  • Le Verger à Ti-Paul — Le clandestin - cidre à l'érable - cidre aromatisé pétillant gazéifié — 355 ml
  • Le Verge à Ti-Paul — L'intraitable - cidre de pomme pétillant — 750 ml
The affected item was sold throughout the province of Quebec. Additional codes and UPC information can be found directly on the recall page. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating the recall and is ensuring that the items are being removed from the marketplace.

Health Canada is also urging the public to not sell, serve, consume or distribute the recalled ciders. If you are in possession of the product, the CFIA recommends tossing them out right away or returning them to the point of purchase.

To report a health and safety concern regarding a product sold in Quebec, you can inform the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) here.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

