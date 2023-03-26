9 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Nissan, Hyundai and Honda are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has released several recalls for cars across Canada from manufacturers like Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, and Porsche, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty engine oil channels and potentially cracked fuel injectors all the way to detached windshield wipers and seatbelt reminder sound issues, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are included the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
BMW
Recalled Vehicle: BMW 2 Series 2022
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada, "the rear seat backrest cover panels could crack when a side airbag deploys. If this happens, the side airbag(s) may not inflate properly in a crash."
Land Rover
Recalled Vehicle: SUV Land Rover
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, an oil channel in the engine camshaft carrier wasn't drilled correctly. As a result, a buildup of oil pressure could cause an oil leak," Transport Canada said.
FORD
Recalled Vehicles:
- Ford Escape 2020, 2021 and 2022
- Ford Bronco Sport 2021 and 2022
Recall Reason: Transport Canada indicated that "on certain vehicles, a fuel injector may crack. If this happens, fuel could leak into the engine compartment."
Porsche
Recalled Vehicles:
- Porsche 911 Carerra 2020 and 2021
- Porsche Taycan 2020 and 2021
- Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the seat belt reminder chime may not sound to alert you that the front passenger seat belt isn't buckled," the report says.
Honda
Recalled Vehicles:
- Honda Pilot 2020 and 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2020 and 2021
- Honda Passport 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Honda Odyssey 2020, 2021, and 2022
Recall Reason: According to TRransport Canada, "on certain vehicles, the side mirror glass may not be attached properly. As a result, the mirror glass could vibrate or fall off."
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicles:
- Hyundai Sante Fe 2021
- Hyundai Sonata 2021
Recall Reason: The report indicates that "on certain vehicles, the windshield may not be properly attached. As a result, the glass can become loose and could separate from the vehicle in a crash."
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicles:
- Mercedes-Benz GLE Class 2022 and 2023
- Mercedes-Benz GLS Class 2022 and 2023
Recall Reason: "The window trim on the rear doors may not be properly attached. As a result, the window trim could loosen and separate from the vehicle," per Transport Canada.
KIA
Recalled Vehicle: Several KIA models
Recall Reason: According to the report, "Certain vehicles may be equipped with an accessory trailer wiring harness that could fail. Over time, water could leak into the control module and cause a short circuit. If this happens, there could be loss of the trailer lights."
Nissan
Recalled Vehicle: Several Nissan models
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the plastic emblem on the steering wheel airbag cover could detach and become a projectile when the airbag inflates in a crash," per Transport Canada
