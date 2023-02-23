A Quebec Man Won $7 Million Playing The Lottery & Quit His Job Right Away
Would you quit your job if you won the lottery?
Win the lottery, quit your job and live your best life — surely a common dream for many of us. When Laurier Lapointe's numbers came up, he wasted no time making every part of that dream a reality.
Lapointe, who hails from the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, won $1,000 a day for life following the Grande Vie draw on January 9, 2023, a lottery game he has been playing since it first launched, Loto-Québec said.
After receiving a call from Loto-Québec regarding his new windfall, Lapointe immediately logged onto his online account to verify the results for himself. When Lapointe shared a screenshot of the results with his spouse, she didn't believe him. "I thought he was playing a prank on me!" she told Loto-Québec at the Quebec City winners' lounge.
While Lapointe won the Grande Vie $1,000 a day for life — which is a guaranteed $28,000 a month — he opted for the lump-sum prize of $7,000,000.
Loto-Québec said that after deciding to become a multimillionaire, Lapointe told his employer that he would be resigning, and presumably many wouldn't blame him.
Loto-Québec shared that Lapointe has "several projects in mind" as far as his plans for his windfall, which include a home renovation, a cruise through the Mediterranean, covering his daughter's education and volunteering.
What would you have chosen? $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment of $7,000,000?