loto quebec

A Quebec Man Won $7 Million Playing The Lottery & Quit His Job Right Away

Would you quit your job if you won the lottery?

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
A person from Quebec holding a check for $1,000 a week for life at the Loto-Québec headquarters.

A person from Quebec holding a check for $1,000 a week for life at the Loto-Québec headquarters.

Loto-Québec

Win the lottery, quit your job and live your best life — surely a common dream for many of us. When Laurier Lapointe's numbers came up, he wasted no time making every part of that dream a reality.

Lapointe, who hails from the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec, won $1,000 a day for life following the Grande Vie draw on January 9, 2023, a lottery game he has been playing since it first launched, Loto-Québec said.

After receiving a call from Loto-Québec regarding his new windfall, Lapointe immediately logged onto his online account to verify the results for himself. When Lapointe shared a screenshot of the results with his spouse, she didn't believe him. "I thought he was playing a prank on me!" she told Loto-Québec at the Quebec City winners' lounge.

While Lapointe won the Grande Vie $1,000 a day for life — which is a guaranteed $28,000 a month — he opted for the lump-sum prize of $7,000,000.

Loto-Québec said that after deciding to become a multimillionaire, Lapointe told his employer that he would be resigning, and presumably many wouldn't blame him.

Loto-Québec shared that Lapointe has "several projects in mind" as far as his plans for his windfall, which include a home renovation, a cruise through the Mediterranean, covering his daughter's education and volunteering.

What would you have chosen? $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment of $7,000,000?

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...