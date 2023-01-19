Search on MTL Blog

A Laval Woman Won The Quebec Max $1 Million Jackpot & Had The Best Christmas Ever

Talk about the perfect gift before the holidays!

Gisèle Baril from Laval had one heck of a holiday season after she took home the Québec Max million-dollar prize on December 9, 2023. Baril purchased a Double Jeu Max ticket with Extra, but little did she know she was about to get the surprise of a lifetime.

After ordering take-out at a resto counter, the Laval resident took it upon herself to quickly verify her ticket at a nearby retailer while she waited. When Baril discovered she had won $1,000,000, she "instantly shed tears of joy," Loto-Québec said. In fact, Gisèle was so emotional that a teary-eyed customer also waiting in line offered her a hug.

Now, it was time to break the news to her family. Baril waited for her husband to return home from his office Christmas party. After he gave Gisèle the rundown of his night, she finally spilled the beans and let her hubby in on her major windfall.

As for her children, Baril waited until everyone was seated around the Christmas dinner table to break the news, all while giving them each a present. While Loto-Québec didn't mention what she gifted her kids, it's safe to say that the newly-minted millionaire likely didn't hold back this Christmas.

When asked what she plans on doing with her winnings, Baril said she and her husband plan on treating themselves to a waterfront house — as they should!

The winning ticket was purchased at the Laval Maxi & Cie, at 2090 boul. des Laurentides. The grocery store will receive a 1% commission, which is a total of $10,000.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
