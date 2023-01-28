Another Quebec Snowstorm Is On Its Way & Traffic Will Be A Nightmare This Weekend
"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."
It appears as if Mother Nature is sending back-to-back snowstorms in Quebec's direction as the province prepares for yet another snowy weekend. Conditions are shaping up to be pretty intense, to say the least, and considering snowfall is expected to be significant in some areas, road conditions could be particularly difficult.
Environment Canada has now issued a snow squall warning and watch for various regions across the province including Amqui-Matapedia Valley, Baie-Comeau, Charlevoix, Chibougamau, Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup, La Tuque, Lac-Saint-Jean, Les Escoumins-Forestville, Matane, Parent-Reservoir Gouin, Réserve faunique des Laurentides, Rimouski-Mont-Joli, Manicouagan River, Saguenay, and Témiscouata.
"This afternoon and this evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of snow squalls as a sharp cold front is approaching. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," EnviroCan said.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal, Quebec City and surrounding areas between Drummondville and St. George could possibly receive up to 15 centimetres of snow. As for areas such as Gatineau and Trois-Rivières, five to ten centimetres of snowfall is expected.
Considering the snow is anticipated to be dry and light, the precipitation will be slightly more volatile than normal, and will likely result in blowing snow.
Prior to hitting the roads this weekend, you can consult Quebec 511 in order to check the current road conditions.
As if the snow weren't bad enough, temperatures are also set to drop by a lot. A number of extreme cold warnings have been issued for several parts of southern Quebec. As for Montreal, The Weather Network is calling for some frigid days ahead as temps are expected to dip below minus 10 degrees Celsius.
As the first week of February approaches, temperatures will drop down to minus 18 with a "feels like" factor of minus 27. In other words, it's about to get really cold, really fast.
Stay safe, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.