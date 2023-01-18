The Coldest Air In 2023 Was Just Recorded & It's Coming Toward Canada
"The polar vortex is to blame for the unusual winter weather."
Canadian winters are often fierce and ferocious in nature. However, this season has been a relatively mild one compared to past years. Sure, we've gotten snow storms and icy conditions, but when it comes to the cold front, temperatures haven't been too wild.
In fact, most major Canadian cities are currently on pace for the warmest winter on record, The Weather Network reported. Despite Mother Nature giving us a break from the frigid cold, it appears as if her frosty wrath is en route for the true north.
According to The Weather Network, the coldest air of the year was just recorded on January 14, 2023, in Tongulakh, Siberia. How cold are we talking about? Try minus 62.4 degrees Celsius.
Not only was this the coldest air recorded in 2023, but it broke all-time records at the Tonhulakh weather station and marked the coldest temps experienced in Russia in over two decades. So, what does this mean for Canada?
Well, the polar vortex has seemingly taken an "extended vacation" but long-range models hint that's no longer going to be the case. The Weather Network states that by the end of January, the Pacific jet stream trends will shift into a more active pattern.
A jet-stream map for Canada.Environment Canada
This shift isn't great news for us as "models are suggesting a piece of the cold air can travel across the pole and bring colder air to parts of Canada."
The current jet stream map for the country suggests temperatures are hovering between the 0 to minus 10 degrees C zone for most major cities, Environment Canada says. However, that isn't going to last very long.
According to The Weather Network's 14-day weather forecast, Montreal in particular is about to get very cold come the end of the month. Temperatures will dip below minus 10 with "feels like" conditions of minus 16 to 18 on certain days. Brrr!
Stay warm, folks!
