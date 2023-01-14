Another Winter Storm Is Coming For Quebec & Some Regions Could Get Up To 20 cm Of Snow
A coastal low-pressure system will hit Quebec early this week.
Don't put away your shovels just yet, folks! Another snowstorm is set to reach Quebec early this week with some regions across the province being hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow.
According to The Weather Network, a coastal low-pressure system from the Atlantic Ocean is meant to begin in the Maritimes and later travel toward Quebec on Sunday night, January 15. As the storm moves through the province, a mix of precipitation from snow, sleet and rain is expected.
On Monday, January 16, a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow will touch down on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula, certain sectors of the Eastern Townships, and in the Saguenay, Beauce and Capitale-Nationale regions.
Additionally, the upper regions of the North Shore and St. Lawrence could receive up to 20 centimetres of snow. As if Mother Nature wasn't ticked off enough, wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are also expected, which may potentially lead to power outages.
As of 8:40 a.m. January 14, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the following regions of Quebec: Amqui - Matapedia Valley, Anticosti, Blanc-Sablon, Chevery, Matane, Minganie, Natashquan, New Carlisle-Chandler, Forillon-Gaspé-Percé National Park, Gaspésie-Murdochville National Park, Restigouche-Bonaventure, Saint-Anne-des-Monts-Grande-Vallée and Sept-Îles-Port-Cartier.
"Precipitation will begin as snow on Monday morning over Eastern Quebec, but will quickly change to ice pellets and freezing rain before some areas see a changeover to rain," EnviroCan warns. "This system may generate significant amounts of freezing rain over these areas."
Stay safe, everyone!