Montreal Is Under A Winter Storm Warning With Around 20 cm Of Snow Expected On Thursday
Meteorologists mapped out the heaviest snowfall so you can plan ahead. 🌨️
Montrealers are in for a frosty end to the week, with heavy snowfall and freezing precipitation expected on Thursday and Friday. The city is now under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada, which warns of dangerous driving conditions over the next two days.
The federal agency published a diagram to help residents of Montreal, Gatineau, Quebec, Rimouski and Gaspé determine which times of day the weather will be most inclement so they can plan ahead and avoid the roads.
For now, the heaviest periods of snow for Montreal are forecast from 9 p.m. on Thursday evening through 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
\u201c\u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f Here are the periods during which snowfall will be heavier on Friday! Visibility will be reduced on the roads during these periods, so be careful! \u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f #QCstorm #snowstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1673455270
"With temperatures just below freezing, the snow will be heavy," explains MétéoMédia, while forecasting more rain than snow for regions south of the St. Lawrence River.
Meteorologists predict that sustained snowfall will dump around 20 centimetres of snow on the city and surrounding areas, although the weather monitor shows some parts of the province could get up to 40 centimetres of the white stuff.
Models indicate snow accumulation could vary from one borough to another as clashing air masses meet over Montreal.
If temps drop early Friday morning, the heavy snow could briefly turn into ice pellets and freezing rain before changing back into flurries.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," warns Environment Canada.
While rapidly accumulating snow "could make travel difficult over some locations," the next few days may be the right time to hit up some cozy Montreal restaurants or plan to partake in prime snow-based activities, like winter biking.