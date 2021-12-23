Trending Topics

News
You Could Make Your Canadian Airport Arrival Faster By Pre-Registering For COVID-19 Tests

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Various Canadian airports have warned that wait times may now be longer than usual due to enhanced health measures and increased testing. But if you're planning to fly into Canada anytime soon, there's a way for you to save some time upon arrival: by registering in advance for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet on December 21, the federal government reminded all travellers that they "should expect to be tested on arrival to Canada." And yes, this includes individuals who are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — even those who have received their booster shots.

So, coming prepared by registering for your COVID-19 test early can help reduce your airport wait time.

You can register for on-arrival COVID-19 tests ahead of time with the testing provider associated with the first airport you arrive at. If you're arriving at the Montreal or Quebec City airport, Dynacare is the testing provider you'll need to register with.

All other Canadian airports' testing providers can be found on the federal government's website.

Registration is simple, too. You just need to sign up with the same email address you have on your ArriveCAN account and share a few details.

It's important to note that "there are different entry, testing, and quarantine requirements depending on your vaccination status," as indicated by the Canadian government.

As of December 15, Canadians have been asked to "avoid non-essential travel," but travel has not been banned. Rather, the federal government advised that taking a trip abroad is at your own risk and warned of potential consequences, such as being "forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected."

And lastly, don't forget that it's now mandatory to fill out your ArriveCAN in order to enter the country, regardless of the length of the trip or the country you travelled to.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

