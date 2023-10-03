8 Of The Best Costco Canada Deals On Apple Pie & Other Thanksgiving Foods
Gobble up some savings. 🦃
The onset of autumn means at least two things: sweater weather and the return of your favourite fall flavours. As temperatures drop, Costco is turning up the heat with its seasonal offerings, ensuring that your Thanksgiving feast will be both delicious and budget-friendly.
Beyond the bulk buys and usual staples that Costco is known for, there's an exciting array of autumn-inspired eats waiting to be discovered on their shelves. From their homestyle apple pie to some unexpected finds, like pink pineapples and a three-bird main course, Costco has a selection that's sure to spice up your feast.
Here are some of the best deals on Thanksgiving meal essentials we've rounded up at Costco:
Bacon-Wrapped Turducken Roast with Italian Sausage Stuffing
Sliced turkey on a bed of parsley.
Courtesy of Echelon Foods.
Cost: $159.99
Reason to try: This is a main dish for those who think outside the bird. It takes turkey, duck, and chicken and crams them into one epic roast. Then it goes a step further by wrapping the whole thing in bacon. The Italian sausage stuffing means you don't have an extra side to prepare. So, forget the one-note turkey; this is three birds and a pig’s worth of flavour in one bite and feeds up to 12 people. Sure, it's excessive, but that's the point. Some might call it overkill, we just call it delicious.
Sweet Potato Crackers
Sweet potato crackers in a bowl by the box.
Cost: $12.99
Reason to try: Thanksgiving is all about the food, but nobody said it has to be complicated. While others are wrestling with actual sweet potatoes and the ever-controversial marshmallow topping, you'll be lounging back with these crispy delights. Made from corn, infused with sweet potato, and boosted with three kinds of seeds, they're the snack-time equivalent of a multitool. They're also non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher. Top them, dip them, or snack straight from the bag. This Thanksgiving, it's all about working smarter, not harder.
Pinkglow Pineapples
Several Pinkglow pineapples in a box.
Cost: $9.99
Reason to try: Pink pineapples aren't your typical Thanksgiving fare, but they bring something unique and practical to the table. Known for their sweetness and attractive appearance, they make an excellent snack or addition to a cheese tray during the holiday season.
What sets pink pineapples apart is their convenience. They're the ultimate grab-and-go snack, perfect for munching while catching up with family or friends before the big Thanksgiving meal. Their sweet and juicy flavor provides a delightful contrast to the savory dishes that often dominate the holiday menu.
Moreover, pink pineapples are the easiest possible item to bring when you're invited to a friend's house for Thanksgiving. We all know those hosts who insist they don't need anything, but showing up empty-handed feels wrong. Instead of the usual bottle of wine, consider bringing a platter of these unique and visually appealing pink pineapples. They're not just a thoughtful gesture but also a conversation starter.
Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
A box of Red Lobster biscuits.
Cost: $10.69
Reason to try: Thanksgiving is a time of culinary tradition, but sometimes the side dishes steal the show. Each bag makes into roughly 10 golden delights that are bound to draw attention away from the main course. The biscuits have a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy inside, with a taste that's more biscuit than cheese. The ease of preparation ensures less time in the kitchen and more time to enjoy the company of your friends and family on the festive day.
Delicouki Maple Cookies
A wrapped box of maple shortbread cookies.
Cost: $12.49
Reason to try: When it comes to Thanksgiving, dessert can be an afterthought, but not this year. Costco's maple-flavored shortbread cookies are the ultimate portable treat for your potluck-style celebration. Your guests can leave with a bag of golden goodies in hand — it's like Thanksgiving swag. With 15 bags per box, you're well-prepared for dessert emergencies. Plus, when the turkey coma wears off, these cookies transform into excellent lunchbox fare.
Old-Fashioned Style Ham
A wrapped portion of ham.
Cost: $87.99
Reason to try: Thanksgiving typically brings the turkey front and center, but those seeking a gourmet twist might lean towards Berkshire pork. Historically, English royalty held this breed in high regard for its darker, well-marbled meat. Distinguished by its reddish/pink hue, Berkshire pork delivers not just in looks but also in rich flavor. The intramuscular fat ensures a smooth texture, making every bite a melt-in-your-mouth delight. While many cling to familiar holiday staples, introducing Berkshire pork to the Thanksgiving spread could become a new, royally-approved tradition.
Kirkland Apple Pie
Kirkland Signature apple pie.
Cost: $9.99
Reason to try: Kirkland’s apple pie has a lesson to teach about substance over style. The crust plays it safe. Thin, decently flaky, and without the rich buttery notes of a homemade marvel, it sets modest expectations. The real star is the filling. Brimming with apples and accented with a hint of cinnamon, it's the best part of the dish. While some pies put on a show with their outer layers, Kirkland's version saves its best for the heart. This pie might not win beauty contests, but it's ready to satisfy where it counts. On a day of gratitude, sometimes the understated option becomes the apple of your eye.
Tradition Sweet Apple Cider
Two jugs of Tradition apple cider.
Cost: $9.99
Reason to try: Apple cider brings a touch of nostalgia to the table, evoking memories of fall days and cozy moments by the fireplace. It's also sweet and tangy with spicy notes that complement everything from turkey to stuffing. It's a sidekick that makes the main dishes shine even brighter. While others fuss over fancy cocktails or elaborate wine pairings, cider takes the cake for being straightforward and crowd-pleasing. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can always spice it up with a cinnamon stick or a splash of your favourite spirit.