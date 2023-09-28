The Best Universities In Canada Were Ranked & The University Of Toronto Beat McGill…Again
Hey, at least McGill is still a top-three school.
The World University 2024 ranking dropped, listing the best universities in the world with Oxford, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology making up the top three. The ranking highlighted some of the best schools in Canada with the University of Toronto (UofT) beating out McGill University…yet again.
Times Higher Education, a British magazine reporting news and issues related to higher education, analyzed universities from over 166 countries and carefully examined 18 calibrated performance indicators that were then grouped into five areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.
After narrowing the ranking down to the best schools in Canada, the University of Toronto came out on top (21 globally). UofT snagged an overall score of 88.6, scoring the highest in categories such as industry (96.1) and research environment (94.1).
The University of British Columbia in Vancouver ranked second in Canada (41 globally), with an overall score of 78. The West Coast school scored highest in research quality (90.5), and international outlook (95).
In third place, is McGill University (49 globally). The Montreal-based university received a score of 76, with the most success in categories such as international outlook (92.5) and research quality (88).
McMaster University and the University of Alberta managed to round off the top five. The Université de Montréal (UdeM) took the sixth spot in the ranking of top universities in Canada — receiving an overall score of 65.8 with a score of nearly 97 in the industry category.
The Université Laval ranked 11th overall, while the Université de Québec à Montreal (UQAM) ranked 20th. Concordia University in Montreal ranked 22nd overall in Canada.
Wondering which other schools were listed as the best in Canada? Here's the complete top 10:
- University of Toronto
- University of British Columbia
- McGill University
- McMaster University
- University of Alberta
- Université de Montréal
- University of Waterloo
- University of Ottawa
- University of Calgary
- Western University
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.