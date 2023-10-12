Quebec Residents Can Receive Financial Payments From These Upcoming Benefits & Credits
Payments start as early as this month.
With the current surge in inflation, the cost of living is hitting harder than ever for many. It goes without saying that Canadiens are feeling the squeeze as prices everywhere continue to climb. But there are certain financial programs that could make these tough times somewhat easier, especially for those in Quebec.
A range of provincial and federal benefits and credits are set to go out as soon as October 2023. These financial programs whether recurring annually or as one-time payments, can offer necessary support for low-income households.
So, being aware of when these payments are set to go out can make a significant difference during these challenging times. Here are the five benefits and credits that you could be eligible for and the dates the payments are expected to go out.
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families who require additional help with the cost of raising children under the age of 18 years old. The Canada Child Benefit may also include the child disability benefit and any other related provincial or territorial financial programs.
To be eligible for the Canada Child Benefit you need to meet all of the following requirements:
- you live with a child who is under 18 years old
- you are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child
- you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes
- you or your spouse or common-law partner is a Canadian citizen, protected person, permanent resident or registered under the Indian Act
So, just how much can you receive from the Canada Child Benefit? The maximum amount for each child is $7,437 per year or $619.75 per month for kids under six years old and $6,275 per year or $522.91 per month for kids between 6 and 17 years old.
Canadians can expect to be paid from the Canada Child Benefit on:
- October 20, 2023
- November, 2023
- December 13, 2023
Canada Workers Benefit
The Canada Workers Benefit is a refundable tax credit to help certain Canadians (both individuals and families) who are working and earning a low income. The Canada Works Benefits is divided into two parts: a basic amount and a disability supplement.
The maximum basic amount for the Canada Workers Benefit is $1,428 for single individuals and $2,461 for families. However, it should be noted that the payment amount can vary for residents of Quebec, Nunavut and Alberta.
The maximum amount for the disability supplement is $737 for single individuals and $737 for families.
Canadians should expect to receive their Canadian Workers Benefit payment on:
- October 12, 2023
- January 12, 2024
Shelter Allowance Program
The Shelter Allowance Program aims to help low-income individuals and families who find themselves spending too much of their income on housing. For the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the program provides $100, $150 or $170 in financial assistance per month to eligible individuals.
Shelter Allowance payments are usually sent by cheque or direct deposit within the first five days of each month.
Family Allowance
Family Allowance is provided to eligible families with one or more dependent children under the age of 18.
If your child is born in Québec, there's no need to submit an application for Family Allowance. When your child's birth is reported to the Directeur de l'état civil, they will automatically register your child with Retraite Québec. Your initial Family Allowance payment will be processed within a maximum of 40 days after the Quebec government has received the birth declaration for your child.
You will receive Family Allowance four times a year: that is in January, April, July and October, on the scheduled payment dates. You can also choose to be paid on a monthly basis, which goes out on the first day of every month.
Quarterly payment dates:
- January 4, 2023
- April 3, 2023
- July 4, 2023
- October 3, 2023
- November 1, 2023
- December 1, 2023
Solidarity Tax Credit
The solidarity tax credit is a refundable tax credit for low-income families. The calculation of this credit for the period from July 2023 to June 2024 is determined based on your financial circumstances as of December 31, 2022.
The amount of the credit will determine how often it is paid. If the credit is $240 or less, it will be paid as a lump sum in July 2023. If the credit is more than $241 but less than $799, it will be paid in quarterly instalments in July and October 2023, and January and April 2024. If the credit is $800 or more, it will be paid in monthly instalments, from July 2023 to June 2024. To qualify for this credit, you need to file your income tax return and fulfill all the relevant criteria, per Revenu Québec
The monthly payment calendar from July 2023 to June 2024 is as follows:
- November 3, 2023
- December 5, 2023
- January 5, 2024
- February 5, 2024
- March 5, 2024
- April 5. 2024
- May 3, 2024
- June 5. 2024
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
