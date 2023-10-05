Canada’s ‘Most Beautiful Village’ Is 2 Hours From Montreal & Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
Merrickville's charm and fall foliage await.
Discover the enchanting allure of Canada's "most beautiful village", where charming shops, tree-lined streets adorned in autumn hues, and an unmistakable autumn ambiance await.
Southern Ontario's very own Merrickville showcases its splendour throughout the year, but it truly blossoms during the fall season. Nestled along the picturesque Rideau Canal, Merrickville rests approximately an hour's drive from Ottawa. Bestowed with the prestigious title of "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom, this town captivates visitors with its timeless historic structures and an old-world charm that effortlessly justifies its accolade.
Considering this quaint spot is roughly two hours away from Montreal, it makes for the ideal fall road trip. You can take in all the delightful sights Merrickville has to offer, including its heritage buildings, the Merrickville-Limerick Trail, which leads you through its vast and colourful forests, as well as the old mills and factory sites, which can be seen along the short Merrickville Ruins loop.
For those who prefer to keep things a bit more tame, Merrickville is home to some of the most adorable shops and cafés for you to enjoy. A few standout shops and restaurants include Country Bumpkins, a unique store with souvenirs, gifts and trinkets, as well as the Pickle and Myrrh, which offers up some delicious fudge and sea salt caramels. The Goose & Gridiron is also a notable Merrickville eatery located right along the river offering up classic pub fare in a homey and old-fashioned atmosphere.
With the spooky season well underway, visitors can also check out the Wick Watch Apothecary, which is notorious for its wicked candles, bath and body products.
With Merrickville offering up an unforgettable small-town fall visit thanks to its quaint shops and vibrant hiking trails, now is the perfect time to road trip on over and set your sights on Canada's "most beautiful village."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.