Canada Has A New $200 Coin & It's Made Of Platinum Plated Pure Gold (PHOTOS)
Introducing the newest Peace Dollar.
The Royal Canadian Mint has rolled out a brand new coin worth $200 and it's made up of platinum-plated pure gold.
The 2024 1 oz. Platinum Plated Pure Gold Coin — Peace Dollar, marks the fifth Peace Dollar that the Royal Canadian Mint has released. "Each Peace Dollar is a powerful representation of Canada’s ongoing dedication to universal human rights and world peace," the Mint said.
The limited-edition coin is struck in one ounce worth of 99.99% pure gold and even features a highly reflective proof finish that makes each and every engraved detail stand out. On the reverse of the coin is the Susan Taylor portrait of none other than Lady Peace, who is portrayed in profile, adorned with a wreath of olive branches and maple leaves that serves as the inspiration for the field pattern.
The 2024 1 oz. Platinum Plated Pure Gold Coin — Peace DollarThe Royal Canadian Mint
Positioned on either side of her are the inscriptions of her name, "PAX" (Latin for "Peace"), and the year "2024." Above her, Canada's national motto, "A MARI USQUE AD MARE" ("From sea to sea"), is prominently displayed.
The coin's reverse combined ultra-high relief (UHR) with a custom field pattern, along with a platinum plating that "elegantly enhances" the Canadian portrait of peace ("PAX"). This UHR technology essentially lifts the allegory of peace to create heights by adding extra depth and detail to the Canadian coin.
For the first time ever, the Royal Canadian Mint has plated the reverse of the Peace Dollar. "This is no small feat, given the complexities and height of the sculpt, but our engineers succeeded in establishing a process for a reliably beautiful execution," the Royal Canadian Mint wrote on the coin's webpage.
The 2024 1 oz. Platinum Plated Pure Gold Coin — Peace DollarThe Royal Canadian Mint
On the obverse of the coin is none other than the iconic Susanna Blunt portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The obverse also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
Now, while the face value of the coin is, in fact, $200, It will cost you a lot more if you want to buy one. The Royal Canadian Mint is offering the coin for sale on its website for a whopping $4,499.95. Mhm, it'll cost you nearly $5,000 to get your hands on this stunning coin.
Only a total of 650 coins will be produced and distributed.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.