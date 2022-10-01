The Best Francophone University In Canada Gave Valérie Plante an Honorary Degree
Plante became the first-ever recipient of that award.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was awarded the honorary graduate award from the Faculty of Continuing Education (FEP) of the Université de Montreal (UdeM) on September 30. Plante, who already held three degrees from UdeM, a bachelor's in anthropology, a master's degree in museology and a certificate in intervention in multi-ethnic environments, is the first recipient of this honorary title.
The FEP created this award to "recognize the exemplary contribution of its graduates to the advancement of society," UdeM rector Daniel Jutras said. "It is no surprise that the FEP has chosen to bestow the title of honorable graduate on Valérie Plante. Ms. Plante made history in 2017 by becoming the first mayor of Montreal. But above all, she embodies a quality shared by all FEP students. This quality is audacity."
Sign announcing Plante's reception of the honorary degree.@val_plante | Instagram
Valérie Plante shared a handful of posts on her Instagram Stories highlighting the memorable event. In the photo of her honorary degree, Plante handwrote a thank you to UdeM saying "Thank you for this honour. Proud graduate of the best francophone university in the country."
Plante's honorary degree.@val_plante | Instagram
Plante also posted a photo of her alongside UdeM head, Daniel Jutras, Michel Janosz the dean of the Faculty of Continuing Education, Frantz Saintellemy, chancellor of the university, and, of course, her mother — who accompanied Plante to the prestigious event.
Signing of the honorary degree.@val_plante | Instagram
"It is an honour to return to receive the very first honorary degree from the Faculty of Continuing Education," said Valérie Plante.
"Like many Montrealers, the university has allowed me to deepen my knowledge and define the values that have guided me throughout my life. The curiosity, inclusion, equality of opportunity and courage to think outside the box that characterizes my political action are rooted in my journey at the Université de Montréal."