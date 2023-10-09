Montreal Canadiens Carey Price & Angela Price Spent Thanksgiving In The Most Wholesome Way Ever
Campfires, cookouts and cozy moments.
Carey Price and Angela Price spent a heartwarming family-filled weekend for Canadian Thanksgiving. In addition to their Thanksgiving feast, the Montreal Canadiens power couple served up some of the cutest family moments and even started a brand-new tradition.
"Happy Thanksgiving. [We] started a new tradition of camping for the holiday weekend and ended up having the best Thanksgiving," Angela Price captioned her Instagram post on October 8.
Although the couple didn't disclose where they spent their Thanksgiving weekend, the stunning backdrop and their love for British Columbia all point to that being their Thanksgiving destination of choice. Not to mention Carey Price is from B.C. after all.
The Price family brought out their stunning Airstream RV for the ultimate camping weekend where they cooked up quite the Thanksgiving spread. Angela posted a series of Instagram Stories showcasing their dinner made up of a delectable roast, potatoes, and veggies all followed by a mouthwatering pumpkin pie.
The entire family also spent time by the campfire, where all three kids were surprised with top-tier binoculars for some epic star-gazing. Declaring it the "best Thanksgiving ever," the Price fam jam took in the wilderness with a walk and some lakeside fun.
One highlight remains their youngest, Lincoln sitting down with his legs crossed imitating his dad. "So many comments about Linc sitting like Care. He has been doing it all weekend; it's the cutest," Angela wrote on her Stories. The Thanksgiving festivities then came to an end this past Sunday.
Carey and Angela gave their RV a deep clean and prepared it for its time away during winter and returned back home.
'Till next year's Thanksgiving.