Angela Price Stirred Up Online Controversy After Sporting A 'Kennedy 2024' T-Shirt (VIDEO)
Some on Twitter object to her alleged political views; others are upset people even care to begin with.
Angela Price is causing a stir online after posting a video of herself sporting a "Kennedy 2024" t-shirt in a recent Instagram Stories video. Although Price did not outright declare her support for the 2024 U.S. presidential election candidate, her choice of attire did not go unnoticed.
Now, the world of sports and politics have always been intertwined, sparking controversial debates and discussions among fans and this time is no different. For those discovering this for the very first time, Angela Price is, in fact, American. She was born in the state of Washington and as of late, has been back home at her parent's house along with Carey Price and their three kids, Liv, Millie and Lincoln.
In her IG Stories post, Price can be heard detailing her family's summer vacation. However, it seems as if all anyone could really pay attention to was her shirt. Folks have since taken to Twitter to voice their disdain for Price's alleged political views, while others are more upset that people even care to begin with.
@byangelaprice | Instagram
"Can I also know why it’s important to care about what political candidate a hockey player’s wife is supporting?" one commenter wrote. Given that Angela Price is wed to one of the most prominent figures in the NHL, it's not surprising that her choices attract attention.
But what is the big deal anyway? Well, turns out that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for president in the 2024 election, rose to prominence due to his opposition to vaccines. And that wasn't Kennedy's only COVID-related scandal. The politician also aired out some rather bigoted conspiracy theories surrounding the virus, and how it spared certain ethnic and religious groups.
In a video captured by The New York Post, Kennedy can be heard saying that the COVID-19 virus was "ethnically targeted" to attack Black and Caucasian people, while those most immune are Jewish and Chinese.
"COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy can be heard saying in the footage. "We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."
Many argue that Price's apparent endorsement of Kennedy is on par with supporting figures like Trump or Ron Desantis. "Good Lord this woman can't help but continue to tarnish the Price name… Can she just disappear already? The more she remains synonymous with Carey Price the more I wish Hughes would trade his contract," one user wrote.
"Angela Price has decided to take a public stand. She will be supporting Robert Kenndy Jr in the forthcoming US election. Kennedy is a member of the famous family, a Democrat and anti-vaccine. Carey Price likes guns and his blonde is a conspiracist," another tweet reads.
"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is NOT a Democrat," another Twitter user replied.
"Many die-hard NHL fans who spent 15 years selling Carey Price as the 8th wonder of the world are in for a rude awakening. On top of his career coming to an abrupt end, the guy likes guns and his girlfriend is a conspiracist," another echoed on Twitter.
Neither Angela nor Carey Price have spoken out in light of the recent controversy.
