Angela & Carey Price Plan To Leave Montreal After The Hockey Season
Kelowna, here they come!
In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram, Angela Price revealed that the Price family is planning a move back to B.C. once the 2023 hockey season is over. That means the Price family home in Montreal will be going up for sale soon, she confirmed on her Instagram story.
Although the Montreal Canadiens and Carey Price have to date dismissed questions about his retirement, this latest news — not to mention the goaltender not playing at all this season — may be seen by some as de facto confirmation.
Angela Price's comments come after a full renovation of their "forever home" in Kelowna, B.C., where the family will be staying long-term after this pivotal move.
A screenshot of Angela Price's Instagram story.@byangelaprice | Instagram
Although the timing is not just because of the hockey season, Angela confirmed that they'll be moving "when Liv finishes school," referencing the eldest of their three children.
And it's not like we'll never see the Price family again — they plan to make frequent visits back to Montreal, according to the AMA. "I feel like we will come back for visits quite a bit," Angela wrote.
A screenshot of Angela Price's Instagram story.@byangelaprice | Instagram
As for the Montreal home, it's likely to hit the markets at an eye-popping price point, given its million-dollar valuation in the past. We'll have to wait and see what the Price family decides to do with the space, and even more fascinating, who will take it over once they've moved on.
The transition to full-time life in Kelowna won't be without its challenges compared to life in Montreal, as evidenced by Angela Price's previous comments on her Instagram. She's previously stated that the family "doesn't have much of a life in Kelowna," going on to say that she thinks "it would take quite a bit of time for Kelowna to feel like home over Montreal."