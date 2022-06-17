Drake References Quebec & Briefly Speaks French In His New 'Honestly, Nevermind' Album
"Chérie, où est mon bec?"
Drake dropped some new music at 12 a.m. Friday. Honestly, Nevermind is the Canadian singer's seventh studio album. It includes 14 tracks, including a 34-second intro.
Quebecers might be particularly interested in track seven, "Sticky," where Drake mentions Quebec and even, briefly, speaks French.
"Two sprinters to Quebec, chérie, où est mon bec?" he asks near the beginning of the song, in which he also, according to Genius, muses on his relationships with women and his male friends and peers, success, and sex.
Drake, of course, is exposed to the French language through his francophone son, Adonis Graham, with French artist Sophie Brussaux.
In a February 2022 Instagram post, Drake captured a moment in which four-year-old Adonis attempted to teach his father some French.
"Hey, do you want I teach you [...] how to speak en français?" Adonis asks in the video.
Drake eagerly accepts. The precocious toddler then proceeds to recite his theory of life and death.
"Une fois quand je suis [serai] grand, très grand, tu va mourir," he tells his father.
And then, he continues, "tu va retournir [retourner] à l'univers."
At the request of a puzzled but intrigued Drake, Adonis then offers a translation: "When you're older, you're all broken and you're going to turn back into space!"
Drake is also no stranger to Quebec. He gave a surprise performance at the city's Metro Metro festival in May and later visited a local bar and even surprised a bride during her bridal shower at the Ritz-Carlton.