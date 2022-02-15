Trending Topics

covid-19 quebec

Dubé Is Holding A Press Conference On Tuesday & It Could Be About The Vaccine Passport

Get your popcorn ready for this afternoon's press conference.

Staff Writer
Dubé Is Holding A Press Conference On Tuesday & It Could Be About The Vaccine Passport
The news in Quebec just keeps on coming. On today's agenda, we've got a press conference with the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, and the National Director of Public Health, Luc Boileau, coming up where Quebec's current COVID-19 status will be discussed.

According to various sources, the government could be announcing a plan to ditch the vaccine passport, as part of Quebec's reopening plan, during Tuesday's press conference.

Radio-Canada reported that this choice will depend on the recommendation Boileau gives to the government.

During a conference on February 14, Premier François Legault suggested that the suspension of the vaccine passport was a hot topic of conversation.

"Tonight we will also discuss the possibility of having a calendar to withdraw the vaccine passport, so I think we are going in the right direction. The lifting of the vaccine passport would therefore work in a progressive manner spread over several weeks, as is the case with the deconfinement plan."

According to La Presse, the possible lifting of the vaccine passport will happen in stages, "and not necessarily permanent." It could begin with large stores in Quebec, Société des alcools (SAQ) and the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

On February 11, Dubé said with a recommendation from Public Health, this could be in the plans.

Other province's premiers, like Premier Jason Kenney and Premier Doug Ford, have already explained their plans to get rid of the vaccine passport in their province, namely Alberta and Ontario.

Now, we just have to wait until 1:15 p.m. to find out if the Quebec government wants to do the same.

