Élisabeth Rioux Responds To Pregnancy Rumours — Says She Has A 'Baby' Coming
"We were not expecting to announce it this way."
Élisabeth Rioux is clearing up pregnancy rumours after photos of her and fellow content creator Claudia Tihan surfaced of the two posing together with their bellies touching.
QC Scoop broke the story — sending shockwaves across the web and leading her millions of fans to wonder... is Élisabeth Rioux pregnant?
Rioux clarified that she does, in fact, have a "baby" coming. However, it's not at all what you think. The swimwear designer and influencer said that her new "baby" is actually a new project.
"I want to clear up some rumours because there has been some images in the media and no, I am not pregnant, but yes, I do have a new baby coming and it's a series with Prime Video," Rioux explained in an Instagram post.
"It's super big and super exciting and I feel like this is too small of an announcement for such a huge project. We were not expecting to announce it this way, but due to the circumstances, we don't really have a choice. But, we will be giving you more info on the Allo Prime Video page."
"This is a project I am so excited about it and I can't wait for you guys to see it because it's so big," the influencer said at the end of her video.
Although this was certainly an interesting way to share the news, it's safe to say that Rioux won't actually be getting pregnant any time soon. Earlier this year, Rioux said that while she and her new boo Justin want to have kids, right now is not the time.
"You're not going to have a pregnancy announcement next month, that's for sure. I don't have plans for that. Of course, we've talked about it with my boyfriend, having a child already, that's the kind of discussion that comes up for sure, but he's just starting his professional life. [...] If we're still together in a few years, which is a long time from now, yeah, we'd probably like to have one more child."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.