Élisabeth Rioux Visited This $1.2M Home In Quebec & It's The Definition Of Dreamy (PHOTOS)
The backyard looks like a spa!
If you've been keeping up with the life of Quebec entrepreneur Élisabeth Rioux, you know her plans to live in Costa Rica permanently have changed. Rioux now plans to live six months in Quebec and the rest of the year in Central America.
The much-loved influencer has recently been looking at houses in the province, one of them which was listed at $1,199,000 and is located in Saint-Sauveur.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
Standing on Chemin des Méandres, this home built in 2006 draws its charm from its spacious but still cozy and warm spaces thanks to the surrounding greenery, the neutral tones of the interior and the backyard that is worthy of a spa.
We know Rioux visit this home because she shared this room on Instagram a while back and it's still there in the highlight titled House visits. Also, because the realtor Carolane Piché confirmed it with MTL Blog. On Piché's Instagram, it says the house was sold two weeks ago. MTL Blog reached out to find out who bought the house and this article will be updated when a response is received. The listing is no longer on the RE/MAX website.
One of the rooms that is absolutely breathtaking is definitely the family room, which is directly at the entrance and which lets the light penetrate thanks to the abundant fenestration.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
In total, there are two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room, a double garage and a huge open concept basement.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
On the main floor are the living room, kitchen, dining room, powder room, access to the garage and 14 foot high cathedral ceilings.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms can be found on the second floor.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
The large main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a waterfall in the ceiling. Pretty lavish, right?
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
The basement has been completely renovated and is large enough to accommodate two bedrooms, a playroom and/or a home theatre.
Carolane Piché | RE/MAX Québec
The backyard of the house, which is included in the 53,839 square foot lot, is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. There is a large pool, spa, sauna and relaxation areas, all in an intimate setting since the house is close to a beautiful wooded area.
House for sale in Saint-Sauveur
Price: $1,199,000
Address: 52, chemin des Méandres, Saint-Sauveur, QC