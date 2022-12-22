Environment Canada Has Issued A Winter Storm Warning For Several Regions Across Quebec
"General snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres are expected."
Winter is seemingly in full force as Quebec is expected to be hit with significant snowfall starting Thursday evening. Environment Canada has officially issued a winter storm warning for over 20 regions across the province.
"Hazardous winter conditions are expected," Environment Canada said. "A major weather system will move into Quebec this evening. Significant snowfall amounts, very strong winds and blowing snow are expected."
Regions across Quebec that will be affected by the incoming storm surge include Abitibi, Charlevoix, Lac-Saint-Jean, La Tuque, Laurentians, Mauricie, Mont-Laurier, Québec, Saguenay and Upper Gatineau, to name a few.
EnviroCan says that snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres are expected starting Thursday evening into Friday evening. In fact, conditions could get so intense, that total amounts for the winter storm could reach up to "60 centimetres locally."
As if the snow wasn't bad enough, freezing rain will possibly start Thursday night or Friday morning for areas near the St Lawrence River. Montreal is currently under a special weather warning as well as strong winds, cold fronts and freezing rain are all expected to hit on Friday.
"Winds combined with the snow will give poor to near zero visibilities in blowing snow," the federal weather department said.
Stay safe out there!
- A New Canada Weather Forecast Reveals Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of A White Christmas ›
- A New Canada Winter Forecast Has Dropped & It Could Get Colder Than Your Ex's Heart ›
- Canada's Month-By-Month Winter Forecast Is Out — Here's What Quebec Can Expect ›
- A 'Historic' Winter Storm Is Bearing Down On Quebec — Here's How To Keep Yourself Safe - MTL Blog ›